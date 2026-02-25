From Israeli Parliament, PM Modi's stern message against terror, support for Gaza peace efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered his historic address to the Israeli Parliament - Knesset, where he not only criticised terrorism but also hailed the Gaza peace initiative. Addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Modi called it a “privilege and honour” to stand before the distinguished House, and added that he spoke not only as India’s Prime Minister but “as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another.”

Taking a firm stand against extremism, the Prime Minister said, “No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism.” Drawing parallels with India’s own experience, he recalled the 2008 Mumbai attacks, in which innocent lives — including Israeli citizens — were lost. “ We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards,” he said.

Modi emphasised that terrorism seeks to destabilise societies, block development and erode trust, and called for sustained and coordinated global action. “Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere,” he asserted, underscoring the need for collective efforts to counter radical violence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the same time, the Prime Minister extended India’s support to diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. Referring to the Gaza Peace Initiative endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, Modi said India firmly backs the proposal, which offers a pathway to a just and durable peace in the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue.

"The Gaza Peace Initiative, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council, offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," said Modi.

In a personal reflection, Modi noted that he was born on September 17, 1950 — the same day India formally recognised Israel. He expressed deep condolences for the lives lost in the October 7 attacks by Hamas, saying, “We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond.”

PM Modi also hailed India's rise saying that for the past few years, India has been the fastest growing major economy in the world and soon, will be among the top three economies globally. "In the last few years, India has concluded a number of important trade agreements with other nations...Our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement..." he said.