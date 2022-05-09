Srinagar: The Indian Army organised a Josh talk “Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir” on Monday (May 8) in Gurez in which three prominent personalities of Kashmir, were invited to interact with the locals and deliver a motivational talk with an aim to inspire and ignite the youth of the valley through their success stories.

More than 200 students from different schools and degree colleges of Gurez attended the insightful event.

Bashir Assad, senior journalist and author of the book K Files was the first speaker of the josh talk. He narrated his life experiences to the gathering and stressed upon identifying the right talent and temperament in children that can be polished through hard work and education to achieve success in life.

Sami Ara Surury, the first lady pilot from Kashmir, who came all the way from Mumbai to meet the children, was the second speaker of the Josh talk who instantly connected with the children and narrated her success story.

She also educated the students about various job opportunities in the aviation sector and elucidated her journey of becoming the first lady pilot of Kashmir, rising up from a humble family from Sumbal in the Bandipora district.

Faisal Ali Dar, the first and youngest Padma Shree awardee for Sports from Jammu and Kashmir, was the final speaker of the event. He motivated the children to pursue sports and narrated his life story which was filled with challenges and struggles and how he won the first gold medal for India in 2012 and later on became the coach for the national team.

He also made the children practice a few moves for self defence and announced that he is planning to open a unit of his sports academy in Gurez this year.



Another Josh Talk by these personalities is scheduled for Tuesday (May 9) in Jurniyal by the Indian Army to motivate the youth and locals of the Tulail valley.

The success stories of these personalities, who have risen up from grass root level and made a niche for themselves in the society through their hard work, determination, and sheer willpower, will not only be an inspiration for the unemployed and disconsolate youth of the valley to emulate but will also act as a catalyst for young minds of Gurez to work hard and progress further in life.



Live TV