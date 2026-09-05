/From Jantar Mantar assault to podcast claims and hate posts: What is Swatantra Bhardwaj case? | Explained

An assault at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 23 has resurfaced as a major political controversy nearly two and a half months later, putting 21-year-old right-wing social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj at the centre of a growing row over the police investigation, political influence and inflammatory online content.
The controversy intensified after Bhardwaj spoke about the incident on a viral podcast. He claimed he had "cracked open" the head of the father of a student during the Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that the man received 60 stitches and that the incident could have attracted an attempted murder charge under Section 307. Bhardwaj also claimed he avoided jail because of his political connections and named Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.
Speaking to NDTV on Friday, Bhardwaj described himself as a social media influencer and said his comments on the podcast were made in jest. However, he added that if the need arose, he would attack people again.
His remarks triggered fresh questions about the June 23 incident and why he was not arrested at the time.
The Delhi Police has rejected Bhardwaj's description of the victim's injuries. Citing medical records, police said the man did suffer a head injury after being struck with a kada, or metal bangle, but his examination at RML Hospital classified the injury as "simple", meaning minor. Police also said there was no medical evidence to support the claim that the man suffered a fractured skull.
Originally from Patna, Bihar, Bhardwaj describes himself on social media as a young influencer and Hindutva activist. He presents himself as an independent "Sanatani" warrior and has around 1.8 lakh followers across his social media accounts.
His public profile has largely been built through social media posts, videos and statements on issues associated with Hindutva. He has also repeatedly claimed proximity to politically influential figures, leading to questions over his political connections.
Several of his social media posts have drawn criticism for their inflammatory language. In recent posts, he targeted actor Swara Bhasker over her comments on the practice of 'Jauhar' and used abusive language against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the Ram Mandir donation theft controversy.
In another post, he wrote: "We've just used a 'kada' (heavy stick) for now; next, we'll go further and use katta (country-made pistol)."
In a separate post, while holding a police baton, he said: "I hear 'CJP Season 2' is coming up - best of luck."
He also referred to AISA leader Neha Bora as "Neeli Chinti" (blue ant) in one post and wrote in another: "We will show them what real hooliganism looks like at the CJP protest."
His accounts also contain several posts targeting Muslims, opposition leaders and reservation.
It remains unclear whether he has faced any police case over these earlier inflammatory and allegedly hateful posts.
The controversy dates back to June 23, 2026, when the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was holding a protest at Jantar Mantar.
A 38-year-old man from Ghaziabad attended the protest with his minor daughter. Bhardwaj and his associates were also present at the site.
At around 5 pm, a confrontation broke out after some people began filming Bhardwaj and his activities. A video of the incident shows the minor girl's father and his associates beating Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj then struck the man on the head with a kada.
Police took both sides to the police station following the altercation. The girl's father underwent a medical examination, which the police said classified his injury as "simple".
An FIR was registered against both sides under sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These relate to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint/confinement and shared criminal liability.
Police said both sides were released because the offences invoked were bailable and carry a maximum punishment of one year.
The case returned to public attention on July 24, when a video featuring the minor girl's father surfaced on social media.
"They are celebrating after hitting me on my head by chance," he said, adding: "I want to make this clear that had the police not arrived, you would have seen what we would do to you."
His minor daughter was also seen in the video. The controversy grew further when the podcast featuring Bhardwaj went viral. His claims about "cracking" the man's skull and receiving political protection led to renewed questions about the police's handling of the original case.
The Delhi Police, however, has maintained that it followed the required legal process.
According to police, Bhardwaj and the minor girl's father were detained at the protest site, questioned and later joined the investigation after being served notices in accordance with the law.
Police have continued to maintain that the victim suffered a minor injury, based on his medical examination. The victim's family has disputed that assessment.
The podcast controversy soon spilled into the political arena, with the CJP and Bhim Army launching protests against the Delhi Police.
On September 4, CJP representatives reached the Sansad Marg police station and demanded Bhardwaj's arrest. The group accused police of failing to arrest him in June and alleged that he was released after being served only a notice.
The CJP demanded that an attempted murder charge be considered, that provisions of the SC/ST Act be applied and that the case be thoroughly reinvestigated.
MP Chandrashekhar Azad, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and other political figures joined the protest.
The CJP has also alleged that the victim belongs to a Dalit family and called for the caste angle to be examined.
After discussions with police on September 4, provisions of the SC/ST Act were added to the FIR registered on June 23.
Police said a decision on adding an attempted murder charge would be taken after a fresh medical examination of the victim.
Following a day of protests and developments, Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Police confirmed his arrest on Saturday.
The controversy has also expanded beyond the original assault. The minor girl alleged that she was subjected to sustained abuse, threats and rape threats on social media, while morphed images of her were allegedly circulated online.
Based on her complaint, police registered a separate FIR naming Bhardwaj as an accused. The case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.
The two cases, the Jantar Mantar assault and the alleged online abuse of the minor, have now brought Bhardwaj's social media activity and his claims of political connections under renewed scrutiny, while the Delhi Police faces questions over its handling of the original June incident.
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