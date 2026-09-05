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  • /From Jantar Mantar assault to podcast claims and hate posts: What is Swatantra Bhardwaj case? | Explained

From Jantar Mantar assault to podcast claims and hate posts: What is Swatantra Bhardwaj case? | Explained

The controversy intensified after Bhardwaj spoke about the incident on a viral podcast. He claimed he had "cracked open" the head of the father of a student during the Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that the man received 60 stitches and that the incident could have attracted an attempted murder charge under Section 307. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
From Jantar Mantar assault to podcast claims and hate posts: What is Swatantra Bhardwaj case? | Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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