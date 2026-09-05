/From Jantar Mantar assault to podcast claims and hate posts: What is Swatantra Bhardwaj case? | Explained

The controversy intensified after Bhardwaj spoke about the incident on a viral podcast. He claimed he had "cracked open" the head of the father of a student during the Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that the man received 60 stitches and that the incident could have attracted an attempted murder charge under Section 307. Bhardwaj also claimed he avoided jail because of his political connections and named Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.