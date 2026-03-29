From Jerusalem to Indian villages: How Israeli farming technology is finding its way to India's fields

When Narendra Modi visited Jerusalem last month, the headlines focused on diplomacy and defence. But tucked inside the announcements was something with potentially far greater long-term consequences for hundreds of millions of Indians: a significant expansion of one of the most quietly successful agricultural partnerships in the world.

India and Israel have been working together on farming for years. Now, that partnership is about to grow considerably, and move closer to the ground.

At the heart of the India-Israel agricultural relationship are the Centres of Excellence, high-tech farming hubs co-designed by Israeli experts and Indian agricultural institutions, spread across states from Punjab to Karnataka. Thirty-two are already operational. Eighteen more are under development.

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During his Jerusalem visit, Modi announced that the total number would be expanded to 100, with a particular focus on ensuring that the benefits reach farmers at the village level rather than remaining confined to demonstration sites.

These centres have adapted Israeli innovations to local Indian conditions across a range of areas: drip irrigation, fertigation, protected cultivation, pest management, nursery technology and water-efficient horticulture. Thousands of Indian farmers have been trained through the programme, and early results have been encouraging. Field surveys show that farmers participating in CoE and allied programmes have reported higher monthly net incomes, driven by better crop quality and reduced input waste.

In horticulture specifically, yields of tomato, capsicum and melon have risen between 20 and 40 per cent within a few growing seasons as farmers adopt controlled environments and more precise nutrient regimes.

The most significant announcement from Modi's visit, however, was not simply adding more centres. It was a change in approach.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new initiative called Villages of Excellence, a shift from isolated demonstration plots to something more ambitious: embedding Israeli agricultural technologies directly into Indian village ecosystems.

As one analysis in The Diplomatist magazine put it, this means farmers will no longer simply visit a CoE site to observe what is possible. Instead, they will be able to experience tailored irrigation systems, satellite-based soil monitoring and real-time decision support right in their home districts. The technology comes to the farmer, rather than the farmer travelling to the technology.

What Israel brings to the table

Israel's contribution to this partnership is rooted in necessity. The country developed its precision agriculture techniques under conditions of severe water scarcity, and those solutions translate directly to water-stressed regions across India.

Israel's drip and micro-sprinkler irrigation systems, combined with automated fertigation, can cut water use by 40 to 60 per cent compared with traditional surface irrigation. For a country like India, where water stress is a growing and serious concern, that figure carries considerable weight.

Beyond irrigation, Israeli expertise in post-harvest handling and integrated pest management has helped reduce crop losses and improve market value for smallholders, with notable gains reported in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

This is not a one-sided arrangement. Israeli agricultural technology firms, particularly those working in artificial intelligence-driven crop analytics, sensors and automated irrigation, have found in India something they cannot easily find elsewhere: scale.

India provides Israeli agritech companies with a vast testing ground and a significant commercial pathway. The diversity of Indian soil types, climatic conditions and cropping patterns offers Israeli firms real-world data and commercial opportunity at a scale that no other single partnership could provide.

The result, as The Diplomatist noted, is a relationship that is genuinely mutually beneficial. Indian farmers gain access to world-leading precision agriculture tools, while Israeli technology companies gain access to one of the world's largest and most complex agricultural markets.

Whether the expansion to 100 Centres of Excellence and the Villages of Excellence initiative deliver on their promise will depend, as always, on implementation. But the foundations of this partnership, built over years of quiet, practical collaboration, suggest there is real substance behind the ambition.

(With IANS story)