From ‘Jungle Raj’ To ‘MY-BAAP’: How Tejashwi Is Facing A Challenge Beyond Yadav Dominated Belts

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The opposition’s “Jungle Raj” tagline once dented RJD’s image in Bihar, but as the election is approaching in the state, Tejashwi Yadav is working to rebrand the party by focusing on socio-economic development, strict law enforcement, and job guarantee promises, aiming to transform RJD into a progressive force.

In the assembly elections 2020, RJD and its Mahagathbandhan (MGB) allies came close to forming the government in Bihar. While the NDA edged ahead by 12 seats and formed a government.

Tejashwi and his team have found it difficult to reshape the narrative in Bihar and build a deeper connect with the masses. Identifying and addressing these gaps is crucial, especially when the election is close.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Five years on, Nitish Kumar still stands as the frontrunner while Tejashwi Yadav emerges as the principal challenger. But the Tejashwi of 2025 is markedly different from the one in 2020. Over these years, Lalu Prasad’s younger son has grown into his own political identity by not just relying solely on the traditional ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) formula, but striving to move well beyond it.

This time, the opposition party in the state is going with “MY-BAAP”, explaining that BAAP stands for Bahujan (Backwards and Dalits), Agdaa (forwards) , Aadhi Abaadi (women), Pichda, and poor.

Tejashwi and his team have so far struggled to shift the political narrative in Bihar and forge a strong connection with the masses. With elections due in November, identifying and bridging these gaps has become an urgent task for the RJD leadership.

While Tejashwi has outlined his vision and claims to have a development blueprint for Bihar, the challenge lies in execution. An overdependence on populist schemes or freebies may deliver short-term gains but is unlikely to provide long-lasting results.

Bihar Elections 2025 Full Schedule

Bihar Election 2025 Date Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the Bihar assembly elections today, with the polling set to take place in two phases. A total of 121 seats will go to the polls in the first phase on 06-11-2025 and 122 in the second phase is going to poll on 11-11-2025.

The term of the 243-member state Assembly will end on November 22, 2025. In the 2020 assembly polls, the voting took place in three phases. However, this time, the political parties favoured either sinlge-phase polls or the two-phase elections, keeping in mind the festivities.