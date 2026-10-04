Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /From kadhi-chawal cart to Mercedes & farmhouse: How a food vendor built Rs 8-crore empire before falling into police net

From kadhi-chawal cart to Mercedes & farmhouse: How a food vendor built Rs 8-crore empire before falling into police net

Panchkula cybercrime police have arrested four people and seized luxury vehicles, electronic devices and other assets in the alleged investment fraud. Investigators are also tracing suspected Dubai-based operators and examining fake apps used to show inflated returns to investors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
From kadhi-chawal cart to Mercedes & farmhouse: How a food vendor built Rs 8-crore empire before falling into police net
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From kadhi-chawal cart to Mercedes & farmhouse: How a food vendor built Rs 8-crore empire before falling into police net
2
3
4
5