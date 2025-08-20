From Kashmir To Kanyakumari: Dal Lake Hosts First-Ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival

New Delhi: In a landmark moment for Indian sports and tourism, the picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar is hosting the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, bringing together over 500 athletes from across 28 states and union territories. The event, which runs from 21st to 23rd August, marks a historic expansion of the Khelo India initiative into water sports, spotlighting Jammu & Kashmir not only as a centre for winter sports, but now as a national hub for aquatic competition.

This inaugural festival blends competitive water sports such as rowing, canoeing, and kayaking, with cultural demonstrations like the traditional shikara race, making it a celebration of both sport and heritage. Backed by the central government under the PM package, the initiative highlights the union territory's natural water resources, which offer ideal conditions for such events.

“It’s a new era going to start. Jammu and Kashmir is hosting such an event for the very first time,” said Bilquis Mir, Olympic judge and canoeing expert from J&K. “It is the first-ever Khelo India water sports festival where 500 athletes are gathered here from more than 28 states and union territories. We've got 16 medals. It will be a full-day event for the next three days. It will help the water sports and the youngsters in the Kashmir Valley, and it will also give a message to the country that Kashmir is ready for hosting national and international events. The central government under the PM package has given a big boost to water sports.”

The J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the success of the event. Facilities at Dal Lake have been significantly upgraded, including water purification, safety zones for competition, and improved amenities for spectators.

“It means a lot for us,” said Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council. “Jammu and Kashmir has hosted five Khelo India Winter Games. And now the Sports Ministry has trusted us for the first water sports Khelo India event, and Kashmir was chosen for it. It talks about the huge potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the organising capacity of the Sports Council.”

While Kashmir has previously hosted five successful editions of the Khelo India Winter Games, this marks its debut in hosting water-based competitions, a significant leap towards diversifying the region's sporting profile and furthering the objectives of the Khelo India programme, which focuses on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

Athletes and coaches from across the country have praised the venue, describing both the natural beauty and the organisation as outstanding. Many highlighted Kashmir’s safety and suitability for high-profile sporting events.

Arunpreet Kaur, an athlete from Odisha, shared her experience: “I have come here to participate in the Khelo India water sports festival. I’ve come to Kashmir before, and I love Srinagar. It’s very beautiful to hold a sports event here. It’s such a great thing to do as we get to see the great place and hold the sporting event. Such events gather people from different areas, and that gives a message of safety and peace.”

Beyond the competition, the festival is also seen as a crucial step in reviving tourism and stimulating the local economy, particularly in the wake of recent disruptions, such as the Pahalgam terror attack. The central government views this event as an opportunity to reaffirm Kashmir’s image as a safe and vibrant destination capable of hosting national and international sporting events.

By merging sport, culture, and tourism, the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 promises to leave a lasting legacy, not only by enhancing J&K’s sporting infrastructure but by inspiring a new generation of athletes, boosting local pride, and redefining Kashmir as a dynamic centre for water sports in India.