From Kashmir to Lucknow: Indian muslims protest against death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US‑Israel strikes

Iran Israel war: Indian Muslims in multiple cities staged demonstrations against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in Israeli–US strikes. Hundreds of Shia Muslims gathered in Srinagar, Pattan, Ramban, and Lucknow, raising slogans against the United States and Israel and expressing solidarity with Iran.

In Pattan, protesters carried posters of Khamenei and chanted slogans condemning the attacks. A demonstrator told ANI, “Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred. This mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city center.” Black flags, banners supporting Iran, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were seen on the streets, reflecting deep grief.

Clerics call for candlelight march to honour Khamenei

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad condemned the US–Israel strikes, calling the actions of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “cowardly.” He praised Khamenei as a leader who consistently supported the oppressed and called his death a “great loss to humanity.”

Jawad announced three days of mourning, urging people to close shops and businesses voluntarily. He also called for a candlelight march at 8 pm to honour Khamenei. Similarly, Maulana Yasub Abbas stated, “We are not afraid of martyrdom. Iran has warned the US and Israel that a befitting reply will be given.”