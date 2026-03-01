Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022445https://zeenews.india.com/india/from-kashmir-to-lucknow-indian-muslims-protest-against-death-of-iran-s-supreme-leader-ali-khamenei-in-us-israel-strikes-3022445.html
NewsIndiaFrom Kashmir to Lucknow: Indian muslims protest against death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US‑Israel strikes
IRAN ISRAEL WAR

From Kashmir to Lucknow: Indian muslims protest against death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US‑Israel strikes

Iran Israel war: Indian Muslims in multiple cities staged demonstrations against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in Israeli–US strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Kashmir to Lucknow: Indian muslims protest against death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US‑Israel strikesIran Israel war (Image credit: X)

Iran Israel war: Indian Muslims in multiple cities staged demonstrations against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in Israeli–US strikes. Hundreds of Shia Muslims gathered in Srinagar, Pattan, Ramban, and Lucknow, raising slogans against the United States and Israel and expressing solidarity with Iran.

In Pattan, protesters carried posters of Khamenei and chanted slogans condemning the attacks. A demonstrator told ANI, “Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred. This mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city center.” Black flags, banners supporting Iran, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were seen on the streets, reflecting deep grief.

Clerics call for candlelight march to honour Khamenei

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad condemned the US–Israel strikes, calling the actions of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “cowardly.” He praised Khamenei as a leader who consistently supported the oppressed and called his death a “great loss to humanity.”

Jawad announced three days of mourning, urging people to close shops and businesses voluntarily. He also called for a candlelight march at 8 pm to honour Khamenei. Similarly, Maulana Yasub Abbas stated, “We are not afraid of martyrdom. Iran has warned the US and Israel that a befitting reply will be given.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as Middle East tensions disrupt flights
Iran-Israel Conflict
Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent? DNA
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC 2026: Shanaka's heroics eliminate Pakistan; SL suffer heartbreak
organic booties
Soft Organic Booties For Babies
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows
Iran UN letter
Iran warns UN: US, Israeli Military bases across region now legitimate targets
Tejasswi Prakash vs Surbhi Chandna
Tejasswi–Surbhi promotion drama: What went wrong?
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 WC record
women dresses
Top Stylish Women’s Dresses for Daily & Party Wear
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs'