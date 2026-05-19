From Krishan Nagar to Ram Gali: Why Pakistan is restoring Hindu names of Lahore streets?

Nearly eight decades after Partition reshaped the map of the subcontinent, the streets of Lahore are quietly shedding names given to them in the years that followed, and returning to what they were called before. Islampura is once again Krishan Nagar. Babri Masjid Chowk has gone back to being Jain Mandir Chowk. Rehman Gali is Ram Gali once more. Over the past two months, at least nine locations in the city have been formally renamed, with many more in the pipeline.

The reversals are part of a sweeping initiative by Pakistan's Punjab government called the Lahore Heritage Area Revival project, an effort, officials say, to restore the cultural capital to its pre-Partition identity after decades of neglect, haphazard development, and ideological rewriting.

The Names Being Restored

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The changes run deep. Sunnat Nagar reverts to Sant Nagar. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk becomes Lakshmi Chowk again. Mustafaabad returns to Dharampura. Colonial-era names are also being brought back. Fatima Jinnah Road will once again be Queens Road, Allama Iqbal Road is set to be restored as Jail Road, and Bagh-e-Jinnah will return to its old name, Lawrence Gardens.

Nawaz Sharif's Ambitious Vision

The project is the brainchild of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and is being driven forward by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the current Chief Minister of Punjab. Valued at 50 billion Pakistani rupees, it is one of the most ambitious cultural restoration efforts the country has undertaken. The government has drawn a comparison with European nations, arguing that Pakistan, too, should preserve its cities' historical fabric rather than erase it. Promoting heritage tourism, and the revenue it can bring, is a stated objective.

The initiative also extends beyond street signs. Sharif has proposed restoring three cricket grounds and a traditional wrestling arena at Minto Park, known today as Greater Iqbal Park. The move is widely seen as an attempt to make amends for the damage done in 2015, when his brother Shehbaz Sharif, then Chief Minister of Punjab, demolished those very grounds as part of an urban development drive, drawing sharp criticism from cricketers and historians alike.

Legendary figures, including former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, trained at clubs in that park. Before Partition, Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath also used to play there, and when he returned to Lahore with the Indian team in 1978, he visited Minto Park and spent time with players from the Crescent Cricket Club, where he had once trained. The demolished wrestling arena had hosted bouts by celebrated veterans such as Gama Pehalwan and Goonga Pehalwan. Before 1947, Hindus gathered in the park every year to celebrate Dussehra.

Reading Between The Lines

What makes the renaming drive particularly striking is how little resistance it has met in a country shaped by decades of Islamisation. The history of minorities in Pakistan, Hindus and Sikhs especially, has been marked by forced conversions, encroachment on properties, and the demolition of temples. That the restoration of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and colonial names has proceeded with almost no organised opposition says something, though what exactly is a matter of debate.

Critics argue the exercise is less about genuine reconciliation with the past and more about optics. Pakistan has faced prolonged international scrutiny over terror financing, a problem that has cost its economy billions. Restoring pre-Partition names in a prominent cultural city like Lahore allows Islamabad to build a narrative of a country moving away from extremism, one that could prove useful when dealing with bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force, which has previously imposed stringent sanctions on Pakistan.

There is also the matter of the International Monetary Fund, on whose bailout package Pakistan is currently dependent for economic survival. The IMF does not restrict itself to balance sheets; it also closely monitors a country's political stability and social climate. A city visibly celebrating its multicultural heritage sends a message to foreign investors and international lenders that Pakistan is, or at least wishes to appear, a safer and more open destination than its recent reputation might suggest.