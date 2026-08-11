/From land, air or sea, BrahMos-2 will strike at Mach 8 with little time to react – here’s what makes it deadly

New Delhi: India is working on the next-generation BrahMos-2, a hypersonic cruise missile built for high-speed strikes from land, sea and air. The project is being developed through India-Russia defence cooperation and is expected to bring together hypersonic propulsion, advanced navigation and longer-range strike capabilities.
Reports on the project have put its top speed at around Mach 8 and its potential range between 600 km and 1,500 km.
Since the BrahMos-2 is still under development, several of its reported specifications could change as manufacturing and testing work progress. The missile is being developed with a reported speed of Mach 8, a range of up to 1,500 km and launch options from land, sea and air.
One of the main features planned for BrahMos-2 is its proposed tri-service capability. The Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force could all use the missile in different roles.
The Army could deploy the missile from mobile ground-based launchers and allows units to operate it from areas close to the border. The Air Force could potentially launch it from fighter aircraft such as the Sukhoi-30MKI.
The Navy could use the missile from warships equipped with vertical launch systems. Such flexibility would allow the same missile family to be adapted for different operational requirements across India's three armed services.
The combination of high speed and different launch platforms is a major part of the BrahMos-2 concept.
The propulsion system is one of the most important parts of the BrahMos-2 programme. The missile is expected to use a scramjet or supersonic combustion ramjet engine.
A scramjet is an air-breathing engine, which uses oxygen from the atmosphere during flight. This allows the missile to sustain very high speeds without carrying all the oxygen required for combustion.
That technology is important for hypersonic flight because maintaining such speeds over the required distance is a major engineering challenge. The BrahMos-2 is being made around this type of propulsion to reach speeds reportedly close to Mach 8.
At such speeds, the missile would cover large distances in a short period, leaving defenders less time to detect, track and respond to an incoming weapon.
The BrahMos-2 is being developed through the India-Russia partnership that has produced the BrahMos family of supersonic cruise missiles.
The new missile is expected to draw on Russian hypersonic technology associated with the Zircon programme along with India's work in navigation and guidance systems.
Reports have also mentioned the possible use of an indigenous G3OM navigation system and multi-satellite guidance technology. These systems are intended to help the missile maintain accurate navigation during its flight and reach its designated target with high precision.
Some reports have suggested accuracy within a few metres, although the final performance numbers will depend on the missile's development and testing.
The reported range of BrahMos-2 is much greater than that of the original BrahMos missile. Earlier versions had a range of around 300 km, while later variants have been developed with longer ranges.
India's entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016 also opened greater scope for developing missiles with longer ranges and carrying out international cooperation in missile technology within the regime's rules.
Reports on BrahMos-2 have put its possible range between 600 km and 1,500 km. If the longer-range version reaches its planned performance, the missile could allow Indian forces to strike targets deep inside an adversary's territory without sending aircraft or ground forces across the border.
That range would give Indian Army more options to deploy the missile from land, aircraft and naval platforms.
The BrahMos-2 is therefore being developed around three main capabilities – very high speed, longer range and the ability to operate across the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. Its final specifications will depend on the outcome of development and testing, but the project is another step in India's effort to build advanced long-range strike systems.
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