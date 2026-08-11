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  • /From land, air or sea, BrahMos-2 will strike at Mach 8 with little time to react – here’s what makes it deadly

From land, air or sea, BrahMos-2 will strike at Mach 8 with little time to react – here’s what makes it deadly

The missile is expected to use a scramjet engine and advanced satellite-based guidance. Its proposed range is far greater than earlier BrahMos variants.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
From land, air or sea, BrahMos-2 will strike at Mach 8 with little time to react – here’s what makes it deadly

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From land, air or sea, BrahMos-2 will strike at Mach 8 with little time to react – here’s what makes it deadly
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