New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in London, chants of “Modi, Modi”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, and “Vande Mataram” echoed through the air, a testament to a relationship that extends far beyond politics. For India’s diaspora, this moment symbolized not just national pride but decades of connection with a leader who had embraced them long before reaching the country’s highest office.

PM Modi’s deep and strategic engagement with the Indian diaspora has evolved into a cornerstone of India’s foreign policy, especially during his second term. But this approach didn’t begin in Delhi; it was seeded much earlier.

Back in 1993, as BJP’s General Secretary in Gujarat, Modi made an unplanned stopover in the UK while returning from the US Despite the brief nature of the visit, he met local Indian families in Croydon and Hastings, interacted with diaspora media such as Sunrise Radio and Naya Padkar, and even rode the London Underground to connect with everyday Indians. These early gestures sowed the seeds of a diaspora diplomacy that would blossom over the years.

By 1999, following the BJP’s landslide electoral victory, Modi returned to the UK for a five-day tour. Now a key national leader and the party’s global face, he had already demonstrated his organizational strength in Gujarat, where the BJP expanded from 1,000 to 16,000 grassroots units under his leadership.

His visit culminated in a landmark address at the Swaminarayan School in Neasden, hosted by the Overseas Friends of BJP (UK). Braving a cold drizzle, a packed hall of supporters listened as he articulated the BJP’s vision, rooted in nationalism, tradition, and democracy. Attendees included British political figures such as Lord Navnit Dholakia and MP Barry Gardiner.

In his speeches, Modi highlighted India’s democratic values and positioned the BJP as more than a political party, as a civilizational movement embracing modernity, religion, and rooted culture. He was also honoured by the Lohana Mahajan community for his growing influence and his outreach to Indians abroad.

In 2000, on his way to the World Hindu Conference in the Caribbean and the UN Peace Summit in the US, Modi again stopped in London. Soon to be appointed BJP General Secretary (Organisation), a role previously held by only two others since the Jana Sangh era, Modi met UK Deputy PM John Prescott to discuss Asia’s political landscape and the rising threat of terrorism.

In a powerful moment of foresight, a year before 9/11, he warned, “Terrorism is an evil against humanity, whether in India, the Middle East, or Northern Ireland.” He also briefed diaspora leaders on Jammu and Kashmir’s security situation, reinforcing his reputation as a leader with global awareness and local empathy.

In August 2003, following the devastating Bhuj earthquake, Modi returned to the UK as Chief Minister of Gujarat to personally thank the diaspora for their support. Speaking to a packed Wembley Conference Centre, he said, “You are the real friends of Gujarat. I have come to repay a debt of friendship.” His emotional tribute resonated deeply with the overseas community.

During that visit, he also inaugurated Shakti Hall at the Gujarat Samachar and Asian Voice offices and delivered a speech that is still quoted fondly, “IT is not just Information Technology, it is India Today. BT is not Biotechnology, it is Bharat Today. IT plus IT equals India Tomorrow.”

He also met then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and political leaders along the River Thames, reinforcing the importance of diaspora engagement as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach.

Even in 2011, during Gujarat’s golden jubilee, Modi connected with the UK diaspora via video conference. Addressing an elite gathering in London, he declared, “The name Gujarat and development are synonymous. Gujarat is creating history.” He also announced the construction of Mahatma Mandir using soil from 18,000 villages, and from diaspora communities around the world, including the UK.

“For me, the diaspora has never been a passive audience,” he said. “It is a vital partner in India’s journey.”

Today, as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi continues to celebrate the global Indian community as ambassadors of Indian culture, democracy, and development. His enduring relationship with the diaspora reflects not only emotional resonance but strategic depth, making overseas Indians a vital force in shaping India's global identity.

