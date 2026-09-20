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  • /From LK Advani to Rekha Gupta: Who are prominent faces to get SIR notices in Delhi

From LK Advani to Rekha Gupta: Who are prominent faces to get SIR notices in Delhi

The notices have been issued as part of the Election Commission’s verification exercise, which has flagged voters under categories including “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. More than 33 lakh electors in Delhi have been identified under these categories.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
From LK Advani to Rekha Gupta: Who are prominent faces to get SIR notices in Delhi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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