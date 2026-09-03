/From MiG-21 to ATR 72-600: Meet FLY91, the airline Operation Sindoor hero Abhinandan Varthaman has joined

New Delhi: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman has moved into commercial aviation after retiring from the Indian Air Force. The former IAF officer, who came to prominence after India-Pakistan air battle during the February 2019 Operation Sindoor, has joined regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.
He had flown a MiG-21 during the operation and was decorated in 2021 with the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry honour for bravery.
FLY91's spokesperson declined to comment on Varthaman's appointment, saying information about individual employees is a private matter.
The airline is relatively new and has a small fleet compared with India's major carriers. It began operations in March 2024 and presently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft, with Goa and Hyderabad serving as its two bases.
FLY91 takes its name from India's international telephone dialling code, +91. The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in March 2024 and operated its first flight from Goa to Bengaluru on March 18, 2024.
It caters to regional routes and operates flights to smaller cities. Its stated aim is to improve air connectivity between Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and make flying more accessible to passengers in these markets.
Its aircraft also tell the story of the kind of routes it is targeting. FLY91 does not operate large Boeing or Airbus jets. Its fleet consists of ATR 72-600 turboprops, which are suited to shorter routes and smaller airports.
According to information on FLY91's website, the airline was started with the backing of experienced aviation professionals and professional funding.
The company is headed by CEO and Managing Director Manoj Chacko. He previously served as executive vice president at the Kingfisher Airlines. He has also worked as a sales manager at the Emirates Airlines and as the country head for global business travel at the American Express.
Under his leadership, the FLY91 has set its sights on expanding its regional network. At present, the airline flies from Goa and Hyderabad to 12 destinations and operates around 280 flights every week.
Chacko said in a recent interview that the company aims to reach 50 cities with its network.
FLY91's present fleet stands at six aircraft, with two of them added in February. The airline's plans became clearer with the announcement that it has ordered 40 more ATR 72-600 aircraft.
According to Reuters, the order is worth around $1 billion. Chacko said the FLY91 received a discount on the deal, although he did not disclose the value of that discount.
The first aircraft from the order is expected to be delivered in 2027, while the remaining are scheduled to arrive by 2032 or 2033, he said.
The fleet expansion will give the FLY91 the aircraft needed to pursue its plan of reaching more regional markets and expanding beyond its present 12 destinations.
FLY91's business model is built around shorter regional routes, where larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 MAX are not always the most practical choice.
The ATR 72-600 is a turboprop aircraft designed for regional operations. It costs less to operate on shorter routes and can use smaller runways, allowing airlines to serve airports that may not be suitable for larger narrow-body jets.
That gives FLY91 an option to connect smaller cities without operating the larger aircraft commonly used on India's busiest domestic routes. The lower operating cost also supports its aim of keeping fares affordable.
The FLY91 has been building its business without taking on debt, according to Chacko. He told Reuters that the airline has raised $26.3 million in funding and is looking to raise another $26.3 million.
The company also receives support through the central government's UDAN scheme, which is aimed at improving air connectivity to underserved and unserved regional routes.
At present, FLY91 operates as a small airline with six aircraft, two operating bases and a network covering 12 destinations. Its planned order of 40 ATR 72-600s means a much larger operation in the years ahead, with deliveries expected to continue through 2032 or 2033.
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