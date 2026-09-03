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  • /From MiG-21 to ATR 72-600: Meet FLY91, the airline Operation Sindoor hero Abhinandan Varthaman has joined

From MiG-21 to ATR 72-600: Meet FLY91, the airline Operation Sindoor hero Abhinandan Varthaman has joined

The airline presently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft from Goa and Hyderabad. It has ordered 40 more planes as it targets 50 cities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
From MiG-21 to ATR 72-600: Meet FLY91, the airline Operation Sindoor hero Abhinandan Varthaman has joined

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