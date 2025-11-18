Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986652https://zeenews.india.com/india/from-moscow-sco-meeting-jaishankars-veiled-warning-to-pakistan-on-terrorism-2986652.html
NewsIndia
TERRORISM

From Moscow SCO Meeting, Jaishankar's Veiled Warning To Pakistan On Terrorism

EAM Dr S Jaishankar renewed India's call for zero tolerance towards terrorism, stressing that there can be "no whitewashing, or, justification" for such acts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Moscow SCO Meeting, Jaishankar's Veiled Warning To Pakistan On TerrorismImage: ANI

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar issued a subtle but firm warning to Pakistan regarding terrorism during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. Jaishankar renewed India's call for zero tolerance towards terrorism, stressing that there can be "no whitewashing, or, justification" for such acts.

"We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it," EAM Jaishankar said in his remarks at the meeting.

The Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is the second-most important SCO mechanism which meets annually to decide upon major issues of trade-economic cooperation as well as the SCO annual budget. The last meeting of CHG was held in Pakistan in October 2024.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India, EAM Jaishankar said, also strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship.

"As a civilisational state, India strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. Facilitating greater interaction between our intellectuals, artists, sports people, and cultural icons will pave the way for deeper understanding across the SCO. We also have a growing record of collaborative activities with regard to cultural exchanges. The exposition of sacred Buddhist relics in many of your countries is a notable example. India is also willing to extend its considerable experience of heritage conservation in Southeast Asia to Central Asia regarding humanitarian cooperation," he said.

EAM Jaishankar expressed India's strong support for reform-oriented agenda and added that India welcomes centres addressing challenges like organised crime, drug trafficking and cyber security. He further said, "As the organisation becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and more adaptable. To this end, the long delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised."

Elaborating on India's approach to the trade and economic issues, he mentioned, "We assess the global economic situation to be particularly uncertain and volatile currently. Supply side risks have been aggravated by demand side complexities. There is consequently an urgent requirement to derisk and diversify. This is best done by as many of us forging the widest possible economic links. For that to happen, it is essential that this process be fair, transparent and equitable. India's endeavours to conclude free trade arrangements with many of you here are relevant." (With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Fallout: Cong Issues Show-Cause Notice To 43 Leaders, Expulsion Looms
United Nations
Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence: International Council Of Jurists To Move UN
Mumbai CNG supply
Mumbai CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption, Relief For Commuters
weapons recovered
After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Weapons Recovered In Gir Somnath Dargah
Artificial intelligence
Future Of Work Not About Replacing Humans With Tech But Empowering Through It
LCA Tejas
SHOCKWAVE In Pakistan: Tejas Mastery At Dubai Airshow Crushes ISI Propaganda
Technology news
Elon Musk’s X Down For Desktop Users; Gemini, Perplexity Suffer Outage
ceiling fans
Why Most Ceiling Fans Have Only 3 Blades?
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 18.11.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw