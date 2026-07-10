/From music to guns: Who is Deepak Nandal? Haryana gangster in limelight once again after Gurugram encounter

Gangster Deepak Nandal is once again in the limelight after a high-stakes encounter in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok. Gurugram Police has neutralised four shooters belonging to Nandal’s gang who had arrived to target a local builder. One shooter was injured in the exchange, while three police personnel also sustained wounds during the operation. The incident has reignited questions about the man operating from foreign soil, orchestrating a campaign of extortion and violence against developers and public figures in the National Capital Region.
Born into a modest family in Haryana, Nandal’s journey is a chilling transition from the glitz of the entertainment industry to the shadows of organised crime. Years ago, Nandal was a known face in the Haryanvi music scene, working as a producer, rapper, and performer. He was credited with contributing to hits like Haryana Roadways, 2 Many Girls, and the popular track Kar Gayi Chull, often collaborating with prominent artists like Badshah and singer Rahul Fazilpuria.
For years, Nandal was widely recognised as Fazilpuria’s closest aide and on-the-ground manager. He was frequently seen defending the singer during public controversies, including a 2017 drunk-driving dispute where Nandal publicly vouched for Fazilpuria’s sobriety.
However, financial disputes eventually pushed Nandal toward a life of crime. Facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and firing incidents, he fled India in 2023 to evade law enforcement.
Investigative agencies, including the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), believe Nandal is currently operating from the United Kingdom—having previously resided in Dubai. Using internet calling and encrypted social media channels, he allegedly manages a sophisticated network of shooters and extortionists.
His criminal dossier is increasingly linked to his former musical associate, Rahul Fazilpuria. Following an attack on Fazilpuria in 2025, a viral social media post claimed that the fallout stemmed from an unpaid debt of Rs 5 crore. The post included a chilling ultimatum: if the money was not returned, 10 people close to the singer would be targeted. Since then, the gang’s reach has expanded.
* August 2025: Fazilpuria’s accountant, Rohit Shaukeen, was gunned down in broad daylight in Gurugram—a murder Nandal allegedly claimed responsibility for.
* Recent Targeting: Gunshots were fired at the home of Fazilpuria’s manager, Saurabh Yadav, in Kanhai village. Again, social media claims linked the attack to Nandal and his associates.
* Entertainment Industry Threats: Delhi-based Sufi singer Bismil recently reported receiving a ?5 crore extortion demand and death threats issued in Nandal’s name.
The arrest of gangster Sunil, alias Sardhaniya, at Delhi’s IGI Airport proved to be a major breakthrough. Police allege Sardhaniya had been operating from Costa Rica, coordinating directly with Nandal. Upon interrogation, Sardhaniya reportedly confessed to his role in the attack on Fazilpuria, the murder of Rohit Shaukeen, and the recent firing at a builder’s office in Sector 45. Sardhaniya has over 24 serious criminal cases pending against him, including extortion and arms trafficking.
According to Haryana STF sources, Nandal is currently wanted in 10 serious cases, ranging from murder to Arms Act violations. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against him, and international coordination is underway to bring him to justice.
While Nandal’s gang continues to use social media to claim responsibility for various attacks to instil fear among businessmen and builders, police maintain that each post is subjected to rigorous forensic verification. For now, the "music producer turned gangster" remains one of the most wanted figures in Haryana’s battle against organised crime.
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