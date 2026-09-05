He also revisited his earlier "Dimagi Naxal" remark from his Red Fort speech, framing it in medical terms: "You may have heard my speech from the Red Fort. I gave a homoeopathic pill from the Red Fort, 'Dimagi Naxal'. According to the principles of homoeopathy, when you begin homoeopathic treatment, the disease initially gets worse. That is the nature of homoeopathy. Similarly, as soon as I gave the 'Dimagi Naxal' homoeopathic pill, all the 'Dimagi Naxals' started coming out one after another. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are promoting this illness."