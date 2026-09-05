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From 'Naraz Fufa' jibe to 'Jhooth ki goonj' swipe: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at SRCC

The Prime Minister was at SRCC to mark its centenary celebrations, returning to the campus for the first time since 2013, when he had visited as Gujarat's chief minister.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
From 'Naraz Fufa' jibe to 'Jhooth ki goonj' swipe: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at SRCC
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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From 'Naraz Fufa' jibe to 'Jhooth ki goonj' swipe: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at SRCC
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