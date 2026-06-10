From nawabs to Bollywood: How these three Bihar’s mangoes became legendary

New Delhi: Every mango season in Bihar brings back three well-known names (Zardalu, Bambai and Malda), each with its own place in local memory. From royal orchards and old poetry to international exhibitions, these mangoes have travelled well beyond village orchards.

Zardalu: The golden mango of Bhagalpur

Zardalu is the kind of mango that looks simple at first but stays with you after the first bite. The fruit is known for its yellow skin, yellow pulp and a rich flavour that lingers. Locals say it fills the stomach but still leaves the mind wanting more.

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Every year, Bihar sends Zardalu as a gift to the President and the Prime Minister of India, a tradition that has continued for years.

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The history of this mango goes back to 1810 when one Nawab Rahmat Ali Khan planted the first known tree in Bhagalpur. More than 200 years later and carrying its legacy through generations of growers, that very original tree is still standing today.

Zardalu also received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2018 that gave it official recognition to its unique identity rooted in Bihar’s soil and climate.

Bambai: Mithila’s pride

Despite its name, Bambai has nothing to do with Mumbai. It belongs entirely to the fields of Mithila, especially in districts like Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur. It is one of the most loved varieties in the region, eaten fresh or blended into mango shakes that locals say have a richer taste than any other variety.

The roots of this mango stretch deep into history. Legends say Mughal emperor Akbar once ordered the planting of around 1 lakh mango trees in the Mithila region that laid the foundation of its strong mango culture. Bambai is believed to have emerged from this same fertile landscape.

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Mithila’s celebrated poet Vidyapati also mentioned mango orchards in his writings, placing the fruit in the cultural memory of the region.

One of Bambai’s unique traits is that it keeps its green colour even when fully ripe. It gives the fruit a distinct appearance that sets it apart in local markets.

Malda: The mango that travelled from Bihar to world stage

Malda has perhaps the most fascinating journey among the three. Known for its soft and pulpy texture, it is named after Malda district of West Bengal, though its roots run deep into Bihar’s orchard traditions.

Its origin is traced to a royal connection. According to popular oral history passed through generations, a nawab from Lucknow is said to have planted one of its early trees in Patna, even watering it with milk.

By the mid-20th century, it had built a reputation beyond India. In 1952, Bollywood icons Raj Kapoor and Suraiya visited its orchards in Patna and took cartons of the mango back to Mumbai.

Its international moment came decades later. At the 1997 Singapore Mango Exhibition, Malda stood out among entries from different countries and secured the top position.

From the golden sweetness of Zardalu to the cultural roots of Bambai and the world journey of Malda, Bihar’s mango story is not just about fruit. It holds history, memory and the everyday pride of the orchards that continue to define its identity.