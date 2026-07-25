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From NEET leaks to textbook edits: 10 controversies that marked Dharmendra Pradhan's stint as Education Minister

Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, here are the 10 major controversies that defined his four-and-a-half-year tenure.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
From NEET leaks to textbook edits: 10 controversies that marked Dharmendra Pradhan's stint as Education Minister
Image Credit: Dharmendra Pradhan's stint as Education Minister. (AI pic)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From NEET leaks to textbook edits: 10 controversies that marked Dharmendra Pradhan's stint as Education Minister
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