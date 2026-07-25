Following over a month of nationwide student demonstrations centered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and amplified by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, the protests centered on administrative accountability regarding examination management and systemic reforms.
Throughout his four-and-a-half-year tenure—marked by the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020—Pradhan navigated multiple high-profile controversies ranging from entrance test cancellations to federal disputes with non-BJP-ruled states.
1. Heckled During Parliamentary Oath (June 2024)
Pradhan's return to the Cabinet following the 2024 general elections began under immediate pressure. As he rose to take his oath as an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, Opposition members chanted slogans regarding alleged irregularities in the 2024 NEET-UG examination, demanding ministerial accountability on the floor of the House.
2. Repeated NEET-UG Paper Leak Controversies (2024 and 2026)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) remained a central challenge throughout his term:
2024: Allegations of paper leaks and grace-mark discrepancies led to Supreme Court hearings, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and leadership structural shifts within the National Testing Agency (NTA).
2026: On May 12, 2026, the May 3 exam was cancelled after leaks were traced to coaching center network operations in Rajasthan, requiring a re-test under heavy security on June 21 and triggering the CJP sit-in at Jantar Mantar.
3. UGC-NET Cancellation Within 24 Hours (June 2024)
On June 19, 2024, the Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam just one day after its administration, citing intelligence inputs indicating that question papers had circulated on digital platforms. A CBI investigation was subsequently ordered to investigate the breach.
4. Sustained Structural Strain On The NTA
The NTA faced persistent scrutiny over technical glitches, outsourcing practices, and data security across entrance exams like JEE, CUET, and NET. Despite the creation of high-level reform panels—including one led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan—controversies continued into 2026, accelerating debates around shifting toward computer-based testing models.
5. CBSE On-Screen Marking Evaluation Crisis (2026)
The rollout of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the 2026 CBSE Class 12 board examinations prompted widespread concern among students and educators over scanning quality and evaluation discrepancies. A subsequent review committee was tasked with auditing procurement protocols.
6. State Resistance To PM SHRI School Funding
The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) initiative faced opposition from several state governments, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State administrations raised concerns over linking Samagra Shiksha grants directly to the formal adoption of the NEP 2020 framework.
7. Three-Language Formula And Regional Language Debates
The implementation of the NEP's language guidelines led to ongoing policy debates, particularly in Tamil Nadu. While state leaders raised concerns over regional autonomy in language selection, the Ministry maintained that the policy promoted multilingualism and mother-tongue instruction.
8. NCERT Textbook Revision Framework (2022–2023)
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) undertook a curriculum rationalization exercise aimed at reducing academic pressure post-pandemic. The removal of select historical and political science chapters raised debates among historians and educationists regarding curriculum balance.
9. Proposed Draft Guidelines For Vice-Chancellor Selection (January 2025)
Draft UGC regulations introduced in January 2025 proposed expanding eligibility criteria for university Vice-Chancellor positions to include candidates from non-academic and industry backgrounds. Several state assemblies passed resolutions against the draft, citing concerns over state-university administrative balance.
10. Legal Challenges To Higher Education Equity Regulations (2026)
In early 2026, the UGC notified new regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. Following legal challenges regarding implementation mechanisms and administrative procedures, the Supreme Court stayed the regulations in January 2026, directing institutions to maintain the 2012 guidelines while seeking formal input from the Union Government.
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