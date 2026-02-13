From Nehru’s rejection to Pakistan’s bid and Balochistan crisis- Why Gwadar matters?

Imagine if India had snapped up Gwadar Port in 1956 when Oman offered it to New Delhi on a platter-would maps, trade routes, and South Asia's power play look wildly different today?

Nehru's polite ‘no thanks’ handed Pakistan a strategic jackpot by the Hormuz Strait.

But Pakistan’s fate had different plans. Fast-forward to 2026, Balochistan's deadly Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attacks are grinding operations to a halt amid army crackdowns. From that historic snub to today's crisis, why Gwadar remains a geopolitical bombshell waiting to explode.

Nehru’s 1956 Gwadar Rejection

In 1956, Oman's Sultan Said bin Taimur offered to sell Gwadar, a sleepy fishing enclave, to India for about £3 million (roughly $4.2 million then), but Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declined.

Then the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was advised by Foreign Secretary Subimal Dutt, and Intelligence Bureau chief B.N Mullick advised against it, citing its indefencibility as a landlocked Indian outpost in hostile Pakistani territory, with no overland access, like a repeat of Pakistan's East Pakistan woes.

Pakistan learned of the snub, bought it in 1958 for the same price, and formally annexed it from Oman in 1960, turning a potential flashpoint into its deep-sea strategic gem near the Strait of Hormuz.

But why did New Delhi decline? Gwadar was back then a sleepy coastal enclave with big potential right next to the Strait of Hormuz, a super-important sea lane for oil and trade.

Nehru’s top advisors, like Foreign Secretary Subimal Dutt and spy chief B.N Mullick, warned it was a bad idea.

Gwadar had no roads or land link to India; it sat deep in what would be Pakistani turf. They saw it as a trap: too hard to defend, like an island cut off from help, and it might spark fights with Pakistan.

Now Gwadar is Pakistan’s prized deep-water port, a gateway for trade to Central Asia that India missed out on. Nehru's call avoided short-term headaches but left Pakistan with a long-term edge.

Pakistan’s Balochistan Crisis

With the acquisition of Gwadar, did Pakistan actually win the strategic battle? Maybe, but did it really bring peace to Balochistan? Not quite.

Pakistan’s mineral-rich Balochistan province officially became part of the country in 1948, when the princely state of Kalat was annexed on March 27, after a brief independence dream crushed by military moves.

Since then, it’s been a nonstop blood war. Locals feel exploited; their gas, copper, and gold fuel Pakistan’s economy, but roads, schools, and jobs stay scarce.

Gwadar’s rise under big projects brought cash and ports, yet resentment exploded into BLA attacks, deadly strikes, and shutdowns, like the current chaos halting operations.

Strategic jackpot? Sure. But Balochistan’s fight shows Pakistan’s still losing the real battle for loyalty.

China’s Quiet Pullback From Gwadar?

Reportedly, China has dialled back its on-the-ground role at Gwadar Port, keeping things low-key to dodge the heat from Balochistan attacks.

No big announcements, just a swift evacuation of Chinese workers after BLA strikes hit too close, leaving Pakistani teams to run daily ops with remote guidance from Beijing.

From Beijing’s side, it’s all about playing it safe without ditching the prize. Gwadar is still the star of their Belt and Road plan, a shortcut for oil and goods from the Middle East straight to Xinjiang, skipping risky sea routes. They’re pushing Pakistan for tougher security, like more guards and tech fences, before sending staff back.

But China’s move is not a complete fullstop but a mere pause. It sees the long game, billions already sunk in, and Gwadar’s spot by the Hormuz Strait is too juicy to walk away from. They’ll wait out the storm, tweak protections, and keep building remotely, loyalty battle or not.

Nehru’s Call: Smart Move Or Missed Chance?



Was Nehru right to turn down Gwadar in 1958? Back then, Oman wanted to sell Gwadar, which was a tiny, undeveloped fishing spot, for just £3 million. Nehru’s team said no. Why?

Gwadar sat like an island in Pakistani land. India had zero roads, rails, or land routes to reach it. Supplies would’ve come only by slow sea or risky air drops, too hard and costly to keep stocked.

It was a narrow strip of coast, easy for Pakistan’s army to cut off or attack. Advisors like Foreign Secretary Subimal Dutt and spy chief B.N. Mullick warned that buying it would spark instant fights with Pakistan, right after Partition’s fresh wounds. Nehru hoped for better ties, not more enemies.

Fresh off Partition in 1947, India was struggling financially, rebuilding cities, feeding millions, and fixing war damage ate up every penny; it was too much for a far-off spot with no value yet.

Today, with Gwadar's ports pumping trade, Nehru’s decision looks shaky in hindsight, but back then, strapped India saw it as smart to skip the gamble.































