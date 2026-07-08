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  • /From OGW to top LeT Commander: Who was Zakir Ganie, terrorist killed in Shopian?

From OGW to top LeT Commander: Who was Zakir Ganie, terrorist killed in Shopian?

Zakir Ahmad Ganie was a top operational commander for the Pakistan-backed terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
From OGW to top LeT Commander: Who was Zakir Ganie, terrorist killed in Shopian?
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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