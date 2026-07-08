/From OGW to top LeT Commander: Who was Zakir Ganie, terrorist killed in Shopian?

Zakir Ganie, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Chanapora area of Shopian. He was among the top 14 most-wanted terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. Additionally, three Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested along the Yatra route after being identified by a Facial Recognition System (FRS).
Security forces achieved a major success when a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the CRPF neutralised Zakir Ganie. The operation was launched on Saturday in the Chanapora area. This morning, the terrorist's body was recovered from a cowshed, along with a cache of arms and ammunition. A senior police officer described the operation as a significant victory for the security forces.
Zakir Ahmad Ganie was a top operational commander for the Pakistan-backed terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. A resident of Matalhama in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, he was classified as an A++ category (most wanted) terrorist by Indian intelligence agencies. He initially joined the LeT as an OGW in September 2023, then became an active member in July 2024.
According to data compiled by security forces and a proclamation notice issued by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kulgam, Ganie was listed as a primary target in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation. With his neutralisation, he becomes the 9th of 14 key local targets on the operational hitlist to be eliminated. Ganie carried a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head, announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for any information leading to his capture or neutralisation.
The list of 14 local terrorists was compiled by central intelligence and state security agencies, targeting operatives who provide critical tactical, logistical, and ground support to foreign terrorists. Each individual on this list carries a standard bounty of Rs 20 lakh.
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - 8 - 5 Eliminated (Zakir Ganie, Shahid Kutay, Adil Dentoo, Haris Nazir, Yawar Bhat); 3 Alive (Ahsan Sheikh, Asif Khanday, Naseer Wani)
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) - 3 - 3 Eliminated (Asif Sheikh, Aamir Wani, Aamir Dar)
Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)- 3- 1 Eliminated (Adnan Dar); 2 Alive (Zubair Wani, Haroon Ganai)
Of the 14 listed terrorists, 9 have been neutralised, while the remaining 5 are being actively hunted by joint security forces in South Kashmir.
Ganie was accused of planning terror activities, coordinating logistical networks, and attempting to attack security personnel in South Kashmir. He was also implicated in recruiting and establishing sleeper modules for the LeT. Five days ago, Ganie and his associate, Latif Bhatt, were spotted on surveillance cameras in a dense orchard near the Chanapora/Meemandar area. A joint cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was immediately launched involving the J&K Police’s SOG, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (44, 20, and 55 RR), 3 Para, and the CRPF. After forces cordoned off seven villages, the terrorists opened fire. During the ensuing gunfight, Ganie was killed.
Security across Kashmir has been on high alert since the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Yatra. Over the last three days, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Hathlanga sector of Uri, recovering a large cache of weapons. Furthermore, a terror hideout was busted in the Keran sector, resulting in another significant recovery of arms and ammunition.
In a separate development, Anantnag police successfully captured three OGWs in the Sarbal area along the Yatra route, identifying them via the Facial Recognition System (FRS).
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