/From OGW to top LeT Commander: Who was Zakir Ganie, terrorist killed in Shopian?

Ganie was accused of planning terror activities, coordinating logistical networks, and attempting to attack security personnel in South Kashmir. He was also implicated in recruiting and establishing sleeper modules for the LeT. Five days ago, Ganie and his associate, Latif Bhatt, were spotted on surveillance cameras in a dense orchard near the Chanapora/Meemandar area. A joint cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was immediately launched involving the J&K Police’s SOG, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (44, 20, and 55 RR), 3 Para, and the CRPF. After forces cordoned off seven villages, the terrorists opened fire. During the ensuing gunfight, Ganie was killed.