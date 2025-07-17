From OGWs to UAVs: Kashmir Under Watch As Drones Replace Terror Operatives In Pakistan, ISI’s New Game Plan

A recent intelligence report has revealed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has significantly altered its tactics in Jammu and Kashmir, replacing traditional Overground Workers (OGWs) with advanced drone-based operations to support terrorism. This shift is seen as a direct response to the Indian security forces’ sustained crackdown on the human terror network since 2020.

OGWs Replaced By Drones

The arrest of nearly 1,000 OGWs by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020 has severely weakened Pakistan’s human intelligence and logistics network in the region. In response, ISI and terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have adopted drone technology to conduct surveillance, smuggle weapons, and support infiltration.

OGW Tasks Reduced

Traditionally, OGWs were responsible for surveillance, smuggling arms, and local coordination. Now, drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and night vision handle up to 80% of these tasks, significantly reducing the need for human handlers. OGWs have been relegated to limited roles, mainly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Weapon Drops

Drones like DJI Mavic 3, Phantom 4, and modified Chinese Wing Loong II have been deployed to monitor Indian border posts in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Kupwara. They stream live video to handlers in PoK. Armed drones carrying 5–20 kg payloads frequently drop AK-47s, grenades, IEDs, and narcotics across the border. Between 2023 and 2025, over 200 such consignments were intercepted in Punjab and Jammu.

Infiltration & Reconnaissance

Drones are now being used to guide small terror groups (3–5 operatives) to safely cross the Line of Control (LoC) by avoiding Indian Army patrols using GPS and real-time imaging. Intelligence inputs confirm drone use in mapping high-altitude infiltration routes, including during an ISI meeting in Muzaffarabad in May 2025.

PoK-Based Workshops

The drones used include modified commercial models costing $1,000–2,000 with extended-range batteries and encrypted communication, as well as military-grade UAVs like the Wing Loong II (range: 1,500 km) and possibly Bayraktar TB2s. Intelligence suggests Pakistan-based workshops, supported by ISI, are producing 3D-printed drones costing $500–1,500, used for smuggling and surveillance. Over 1,000 drone flights were recorded along the international border and LoC in 2024–2025 alone.

Challenges Remain

In 2024, Punjab Police and BSF intercepted 75 drones, recovering 150 kg of heroin, 50 AK-47s, and 200 grenades. In June 2025, a drone carrying 5 kg of RDX was intercepted in Rajouri. India has since deployed an anti-drone system using radar, RF jammers, and lasers, with around 70% effectiveness. However, drones flying under 100 meters or using thermal cloaking reduce detection rates by up to 40%.

Infiltration Surge

According to intelligence, drone-supported infiltration has increased by 20% in 2025, with 50–60 terrorists entering Jammu and Kashmir. These drones enable terrorists to operate in remote areas like Pir Panjal and Shamsabari forests for weeks without support, as seen in recent encounters in Kishtwar and Rajouri. Terrorists are being trained in drone operations in PoK-based camps in Kotli and Rawalkot, with parts reportedly sourced from China. Despite mounting evidence, Pakistan continues to deny involvement, blaming “non-state actors” for drone-based activities.

Strategic Implications

Experts warn that drones have become a cost-effective, low-risk alternative to human operatives. The rugged terrain, forest cover, and altitude advantages of the region give drones an upper hand, making it harder for security forces to intercept every flight. With over 20 drone launch sites near the LoC in PoK, the threat is evolving into a persistent, high-tech security challenge for India.