On the seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session, a resolute protest by the INDIA bloc leaders was witnessed in the Parliament premises against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday joined other INDIA bloc members in staging the demonstration.

Several Opposition MPs arrived dressed in white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "124 Not Out", signalling their united stand.

Prominent leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and DMK MP Kanimozhi, were seen holding onions during the protest, a symbolic gesture to highlight their concerns.

Protesters held banners with slogans like "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight" while another banner read "SIR – Silent Invisible Rigging".

What Is “124 NOT OUT” t-shirts

INDIA bloc MPs wore white T-shirts bearing the name “Minta Devi,” who, according to them, is listed as a 124-year-old first-time voter in Bihar’s voter roll.

According to the media reports, Congress MP Manickam Tagore told reporters that the Bihar voter list includes Devi’s name as a first-time voter, accusing the Election Commission of India of functioning as “a department of the BJP.”

On Monday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP PP Chaudhary will move a motion seeking the extension of the Joint Parliamentary Committee tenure on 'One Nation One Election Bill' till the first day of the last week of the Winter Parliament Session.

According to the motion, JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary along with Congress MP Manish Tiwari will move the motion to extend time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2024" upto the first day of last week of the Winter Session, 2025".