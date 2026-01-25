From 'Operation Sindoor' to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; President Murmu addresses the nation on Republic Day eve | Key points

President Droupadi Murmu has addressed the nation on Sunday (January 25, 2026) on the eve of the Republic Day.

In the beginning of her address, she congratulated all the Indians on the 77th Republic Day. She said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the national festival of Republic Day."

Here are the key points of President Murmu's address

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1)Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

During her address she remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his role in unifying India. She said, "Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified our nation. Last year, on 31 October, grateful countrymen enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary."

2) Vande Mataram

As India celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram and with this year’s Republic Day theme being Vande Mataram, she said, “Since last year, from November 7, celebrations are also being held to mark the 150th anniversary of the composition of our national song ‘Vande Mataram’,” the President said"

3) President Murmu hails sanitation workers

President Murmu also hailed sanitation workers for their key role in keeping nation clean.

In her address Murmu said, “Our dedicated sanitation workers play a key role in keeping our country clean. Our enlightened teachers shape future generations. Our world-class scientists and engineers shape our nation’s development."

4) Armed Forces and Police

Lauding the work and role of armed forces and policemen, President Murmu said, "All of you are strengthening our vibrant republic. The brave soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant to protect the motherland. Our dedicated police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces personnel remain ready to ensure the internal security of our countrymen.”

5) 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign encouraged the education of daughters

President Murmu said, "The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign has encouraged the education of girls. Over 570 million bank accounts have been opened so far under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Of these, approximately 56% belong to women."



6) President Murmu appreciates entrepreneurs over their contribution in country's development and self-reliance

President Murmu said, “All the dedicated individuals working in government and non-government offices and institutions are devoting their services to nation-building.”

She also hailed young entrepreneur for the rising startup culture in India in a major step toward 2047 Viksit Bharat.



7) Operation Sindoor

President Murmu also spoke about Operation Sindoor. She said, “Our self-reliance in field of defence powered historic success of Operation Sindoor."



8) GST reform will strengthen the economy

President Murmu said that GST reform will further make our economy more strong. She said, "The most important decision for the economic integration of the country after independence, the implementation of GST, has established a system of ‘One Nation, One Market’."