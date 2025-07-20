The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) held a virtual meeting on Saturday to discuss the key issues that would be raised in the Monsoon session of the parliament, which is scheduled to begin from Monday (July 21).

The meeting was attended by leaders and representatives of the bloc parties.

INDIA Bloc Virtual Meeting

The attendees of the INDIA bloc virtual meet included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Senior Leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Ramgopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), D Raja (CPI), and Tiruchi Siva (DMK).

Briefing reporters on the meeting, Congress leader and Deputy LoP in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari said, “The meeting discussed issues related to the people of the country that we will raise during the monsoon session.”

Here are the key points the INDIA bloc intends to raise in Parliament's Monsoon Session:

1- Pahalgam And Operation Sindoor

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to the concerns of members about the Pahalgam terror attack and their queries concerning Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces had launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the wee hours of May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. India subsequently repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed to a ceasefire after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart.

2- Trump's Ceasefire Mediation Claims

Tiwari also referred to repeated remarks of US President Donald Trump about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He emphasised that the members expressed concern over the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He said Trump has so far made the claims 24 times.

3- Bihar Voter Roll Revision

The Congress leader also said that the INDIA parties expressed their concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. He said it was felt that there was an undeclared Emergency during which voters' names were being removed from the list.

4- Centre's Foreign Policy

He said that the government's foreign policy stances require a lot of answers, and there was concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Where is the Prime Minister’s leadership on Pakistan, China, and Gaza? If we treat these as key national issues, the PM must answer in Parliament,” he said, as per IANS.

5- Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash

"We will also seek answers on many other important issues, including the Ahmedabad plane accident," Tiwari added.

6- According to the Congress Leader, other issues that the INDIA bloc plans to raise in the Monsoon session include delimitation, atrocities on Dalits, STs, and women.

He added that a physical meeting of the INDIA group will also be held shortly. Tiwari said opposition parties want the Parliament to work smoothly, and the government should answer their concerns.

Bills On Mosoon Session’s Agenda

As per ANI, the bills on the agenda of the government include: Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The agenda of the government also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

(with agencies’ inputs)