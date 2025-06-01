From Pahalgam To Sohrab, How Indian Military And Baloch Rebels Crushing Pakistan’s Nerve

New Delhi: Pahalgam was the beginning of Pakistan’s end. The terror strike in Jammu & Kashmir was not only another act of provocation, it turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for Pakistan. Responding to the ghastly act, India unleashed its most powerful and calculated counterstrike. It came at a time when the neighbor is already faced with a ferocious Baloch rebellion. The two offensives have squeezed Islamabad from both sides.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India took an unprecedented step such as revoking the Indus Waters Treaty, which had stood since 1960. The message was loud and clear: no more water for terror.

Suddenly, a nuclear-armed Pakistan was gasping – not for air, but for water and forced to rely on Indian flow control.

India did not stop at diplomacy. In a covert military operation code named ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian forces demolished nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were neutralised, wiping out key infrastructures used to plot attacks on India.

Desperate and humiliated, Pakistan struck back with Turkish-made drones. But Indian military responded with surgical precision, shooting down every drone mid-air. Pakistan was playing with fire, but this time, India was not playing at all.

While Pakistan reeled from India’s blow, a second battlefield opened – inside its borders. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched a lightning assault and captured Sohrab city – a strategic town in Balochistan. With that, Pakistan lost control of yet another piece of its own territory.

BLA spokesperson Jeyand Baloch confirmed that their fighters had seized police stations, banks, government buildings and were patrolling the Quetta-Karachi Highway.

During the 3-hour assault, several Pakistani soldiers were taken hostage and many others killed or are missing. The Pakistani Army retreated and left entire districts vulnerable.

One top administrative officer, Hidayat Buledi, was burned alive while trying to save his family. BLA fighters reportedly breached high-security zones and looted banks, marking an escalation unseen in recent years.

The fall of Sohrab has sent shockwaves through Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are under siege – not by a foreign army, but by their own failures. The silence from Pakistan’s government speaks volumes – Islamabad is scared, confused and cornered.

Pakistan on the Brink of Collapse?

The Baloch freedom movement is at its peak. In the past year, the BLA has temporarily controlled highways, cities and critical infrastructure. Many experts now say the disintegration of Pakistan is not a question of if, but when.

While Pakistan continues plotting against India, its own land is slipping from its hands. Pahalgam may well be remembered as the trigger that collapsed a failing state.

Pakistan is cracking from the outside and imploding from within. And this time, no amount of denial or diplomacy will save it.