/From personal wealth to guarantees: Dr. Subhash Chandra clears rumours on Insta Live, shares future plans for new startup

A primary question raised by many participants was the difference between a borrower and a guarantor. Addressing this, Dr. Chandra clarified that he was merely a guarantor and not the actual borrower. He explained that he had stood as a guarantor for various companies. Discussions have already been held with the actual borrowers, and all remaining dues will be paid back. Emphasising that every pending amount will be cleared, he reiterated the fundamental legal distinction between taking a loan and acting as a guarantor.