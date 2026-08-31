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  • /From personal wealth to guarantees: Dr. Subhash Chandra clears rumours on Insta Live, shares future plans for new startup

From personal wealth to guarantees: Dr. Subhash Chandra clears rumours on Insta Live, shares future plans for new startup

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra explained that he had stood as a guarantor for various companies taking loans.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
From personal wealth to guarantees: Dr. Subhash Chandra clears rumours on Insta Live, shares future plans for new startup
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From personal wealth to guarantees: Dr. Subhash Chandra clears rumours on Insta Live, shares future plans for new startup
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