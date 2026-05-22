From petroleum reserves to AI and semiconductors: What did PM Modi secure on his five-nation tour?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation visit has led to a series of agreements across energy security, defence cooperation and advanced technology, with a strong emphasis on long-term partnerships in oil storage, LPG supply and emerging sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The agreements covered Gulf and European partners, with energy stability and supply security forming an important part of the talks.

UAE visit brings attention on oil reserves and LPG supply

During the UAE leg of the visit, India signed a set of deals aimed at strengthening its energy security. One of the main outcomes was cooperation on strategic petroleum reserves. Under this arrangement, the UAE’s energy company is set to expand its participation in India’s emergency oil storage system, including a plan that allows storage of up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in Indian facilities over time.

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Along with oil storage, both sides also agreed on long-term cooperation for LPG supply. These deals are meant to give India more stability in fuel availability at a time when international energy markets are facing uncertainty due to conflicts in West Asia. Officials also said that these steps are intended to support India’s ability to manage sudden spikes in international oil prices.

Reports around the agreements also pointed out that India continues to depend heavily on imported crude oil, and such partnerships help reduce short-term risks from shipping routes and market volatility.

Defence and infrastructure also part of the talks

The UAE visit also included talks on defence cooperation. Both countries agreed on a plan for deeper collaboration in defence production, training, maritime security and technology exchange.

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In addition, the UAE announced investments worth around $5 billion in Indian infrastructure projects and financial institutions.

The agreements were signed in the presence of leaders from both sides and are seen as part of a wider effort to strengthen long-term economic and strategic ties.

Semiconductor and AI push in wider tour

Beyond the Gulf region, India’s visits during the five-nation tour also included talks on technology partnerships. Semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and digital infrastructure were among the major sectors where new collaboration pipelines were explored.

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According to reports on the visit, the overall tour has helped build an investment pipeline estimated at nearly $40 billion, with multiple international companies showing interest in expanding operations in India. These investments are spread across energy, defence manufacturing and high-tech industries.

Energy security at the centre of agreements

Energy was one of the strongest priorities throughout the tour. India’s agreements with partners like the UAE are aimed at building more secure supply lines for crude oil and LPG. The strategic petroleum reserve arrangements are designed to act as a buffer during supply disruptions, while long-term LPG contracts are expected to help stabilise domestic cooking fuel supply.

Officials involved in the talks said that these agreements also help India reduce exposure to sudden global shocks in oil markets, especially at a time when shipping routes in parts of West Asia are facing risks.

A push for diversified partnerships

Across all stops of the tour, the common theme was building diversified partnerships that go beyond trade. Energy security, industrial cooperation and digital technologies formed the backbone of the bilateral talks.