From PM Modi Meetings To Mock Drill Amid Pak Tension – 10 Key Updates After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Fallout: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held multiple meetings and calls with various dignitaries from around the world and from India after the gruesome terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. After the bloodbath, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated as the former initiated a series of punitive and diplomatic measures against the Islamic state.

Here are the top 10 developments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack:

1- Pakistan had asked for a closed-door meeting as Indo-Pak tensions have been escalating in the region. But as per reports, there were no supporters of the Islamic nation, as the meeting concluded with no results, and there were no statements published either.

2- The Indian Army responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to the early hours of May 6, according to ANI, the Army said. The Pakistani Army had resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.

3- PM Modi on Monday held a meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. Earlier, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had also called on PM Modi. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had met with the PM amid tensions.

4- PM Modi had chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS, and the chiefs of all the Armed Forces of India. In the meeting, complete operational freedom was given to the armed forces to decide on the 'mode, targets, and timing of India's response'.

The high-level meetings between PM Modi and other authorities of India came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike of April 22.

5- In another development, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to conduct a mock drill on May 7 across the nation to enhance the civil defence preparedness. The measures to be taken during the drills are- operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens, Training of civilians, students, etc.

6- After New Delhi announced that vessels flying the Pakistani flag would be barred from the Indian ports, Pakistan responded by banning Indian-flagged ships from accessing its ports.

India's barring of Pakistani ships from Indian ports was a part of a series of punitive measures against Pakistan.

7- India, on Monday, stopped the water flow through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River briefly. Media reports also suggested that New Delhi was planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River.

8- After the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reached out to PM Modi to show support in India's fight against terrorism.

9- On April 23, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided on various measures, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

In addition, the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata, downgrading India's diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

10- Congress also showed solidarity with the victims' families of the Pahalgam attack and in a post on X said, "This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions. The Congress Party urges the Government of India to act with firmness, strategic clarity, and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory."

The Pahalgam terror attack was one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.