From PM Modi to Amit Shah- Indian leaders wish Rajnath Singh on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Defence Minister and his ‘dear friend’ Rajnath Singh on his birthday and hailed him for his constant efforts to make India’s defence sector ‘Atmanirbhar’ and stronger. The leader also appreciated his passion for community service, agriculture and village development."Birthday wishes to my valued Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh Ji. He is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. His passion for community service, agriculture and village development is well known. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh and said that he has played an important role in strengthening the BJP and prayed for his long life.

"Happy birthday to Union Defense Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, Rajnath ji the three services have been modernizing and have become more powerful. He has also played an important role in strengthening the party. I wish him a healthy and long life," Shah tweeted.

केन्द्रीय रक्षा मंत्री व वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता @rajnathsingh जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में राजनाथ जी तीनों सेनाओं का आधुनिकीकरण कर उन्हें और सशक्त बना रहे हैं। पार्टी को मजबूत बनाने में भी उनकी अहम भूमिका रही है। उनके स्वस्थ व दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also wished Singh and said that his loyalty to the country and dedication to public service is an inspiration.

"Happy Birthday to senior leader and Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh Ji. Your loyalty to the country and your dedication to public service is an inspiration. I pray for your good health and long life," he tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished his fellow Minister and wished him healthy and long life."Happy Birthday to my fellow Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji in the Union Cabinet. I pray to God that may you stay healthy and long," he tweeted.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 71 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet.

He has served as the BJP`s national president and played a key role in the party`s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)