From Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi Warns People Against 'Fake Guarantees' By Congress, AAP

Months ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, the political campaign has intensified in the state with each party trying to woo the voters. At a time when the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have been promising freebies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a sharp attack on opposition parties over 'fake guarantees'. Addressing people after launching the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi also cautioned people against freebies.

PM Modi warned people to be aware of false (poll) guarantees being given by family-centric parties. "Amid the promises of guarantees, you also have to be careful of those who give false guarantees. Identify their hidden deception and game in the name of false guarantee,” Modi said. He said that coming together of opposition parties shows there is something wrong somewhere. "Their old statements are going viral on social media. They have always been cursing each other for drinking water. This means this is not a guarantee of the opposition unity,” he said.

PM Modi claimed that whenever opposition parties guarantee free power, it simply means they are going to increase the electricity tariff. He said that their guarantees of free travel mean transportation in a state is going to be ruined. "Whenever they give a guarantee of pension, it means employees are not even going to get salaries on time. When they give a guarantee of providing cheaper petrol it means they are planning to increase taxes. "When they give a guarantee of (providing) jobs, it means they will bring policies to ruin industries and business...The guarantees being given by parties like Congress means a flaw in the intention and harm to the poor”, the PM said.



देश में जिनकी अपनी कोई गारंटी नहीं है, वे आजकल मुफ्त की और झूठी गारंटी बांट रहे हैं। लेकिन आपको उनकी खोट को पहचान कर सतर्क रहना है। pic.twitter.com/qqGX5T9eVO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023

It may be recalled that the Congress has promised five guarantees just like Karnataka in Madhya Pradesh that includes free electricity, return of old pension scheme, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and monthly financial aid for women. On the other hand, the AAP has been promising free electricity, free bus rides, free pilgrimage, and Mohalla Clinics among others. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh yesterday where he promised to bring the Delhi model of governance to the state as well.

मैंने Delhi वालों के हाथों में 7 Free की Revdi रख दी-



मुफ़्त और 24 घंटे बिजली

मुफ़्त और साफ पानी

मुफ़्त तीर्थ यात्रा

महिलाओं के लिए मुफ़्त बस सफ़र

शानदार School बनाकर मुफ़्त शिक्षा

शानदार Mohalla Clinic-Hospital बनाकर मुफ़्त इलाज

युवाओं के लिए 12 Lakh रोज़गार का… pic.twitter.com/F1Ji2aeTba — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 1, 2023

On the other hand, PM Modi also said dynastic parties work only for the welfare of their families. Those people facing graft charges and out on bail are together with those who are sentenced for scams, Modi added. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls around December this year.