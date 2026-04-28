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NewsIndiaFrom profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror and disturbing pattern | DNA decodes
MUMBAI NEWS

From profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror and disturbing pattern | DNA decodes

A 31-year-old man identified as Zubair Ansari attacked two security guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, with a knife. Searches conducted at his residence reportedly led to the recovery of documents and notes containing references to terms such as “lone wolf,” “jihad,” and “Gaza.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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From profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror and disturbing pattern | DNA decodesPhoto Credit: @ZeeNews/ X

Violence driven by ideological and religious targeting has come into focus after a stabbing incident in Maharashtra. The attack, reported from Mumbai’s Mira Road area, has raised concerns due to its alleged pattern of identifying victims based on their religion before assaulting them.

A 31-year-old man identified as Zubair Ansari attacked two security guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, with a knife. Reportedly, the accused had no prior dispute or personal enmity with the victims. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the Mumbai knife attack:

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A statement given by injured guard Subrato Sen forms a key part of the investigation. He told police that on April 27, at around 3 pm, an unknown man approached him asking about the location and name of a nearby mosque. During the conversation, the man allegedly asked Sen about his religion. 

Later, in the early hours of the next morning, the same individual returned, again questioned Sen about his religious identity, and then attacked him with a knife.

Police said the attacker then entered a supervisor’s cabin and allegedly asked another guard, Rajkumar Mishra, about his religion. When Mishra failed to comply with his demands, he too was stabbed.

Searches conducted at his residence reportedly led to the recovery of documents and notes containing references to terms such as “lone wolf,” “jihad,” and “Gaza.” 

Ansari lived in the United States for nearly two decades and holds a science degree. He had also reportedly worked as a teacher.

Security agencies, including Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), are working alongside central agencies to investigate the accused’s digital footprint, communication records, and possible links to any larger network. 

Officials are also probing whether he acted alone or was influenced by any organised module.

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