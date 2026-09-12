/From ‘pyramid of privilege’ to ‘platform of partnership’: PM Modi’s BRICS reform push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a greater role for the Global South in shaping international rules and institutions, saying developing countries must move from being “rule-takers” to “rule-shapers”. Addressing the opening session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi said countries of the Global South are often at the “front row” when global crises strike but remain in the “back row” when key decisions are made.
The session, titled ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism’, was attended by BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Describing the existing global governance system as a “pyramid”, PM Modi said power and decision-making remain concentrated among a few countries, while nations affected by those decisions have limited say in shaping them.
“The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them,” PM Modi said.
“Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crisis but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership’, one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour,” he added.
PM Modi called on BRICS countries to jointly draw up 10 proposals for reforming global governance, with the aim of turning them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the next summit.
The Prime Minister said BRICS must use its growing influence to push for reforms in international institutions, with representation, responsiveness and rule-making forming the three broad pillars of the proposed roadmap.
A key priority, he said, should be reform of the United Nations Security Council, which “can no longer be delayed”.
PM Modi also called for voting rights, leadership positions and policy priorities in global financial institutions to better reflect present-day economic realities.
“Countries who give momentum to global growth should have a say in global decision-making,” he said.
He also stressed the need to maintain continuity within BRICS despite its rotating presidency. PM Modi proposed a ‘BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism’ under which the grouping's initiatives and decisions would be followed up through the ‘Troika’ of the past, present and incoming chairs.
He further suggested creating a secure digital repository to record BRICS decisions, timelines and their implementation status.
Against the backdrop of vulnerabilities faced by shipping during the Iran conflict, PM Modi proposed a BRICS-wide emergency support network for seafarers.
The proposed network would help with distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families and evacuation support, he said.
PM Modi also stressed that BRICS was not aimed at any particular country or bloc, saying the grouping should work towards cooperation while taking all countries along.
“We are not against anyone; rather, we strive to move forward with the approach of taking everyone along,” he said.
The Prime Minister also described the 20th anniversary of BRICS as a “coming of age” moment for the grouping.
“In human life, the age of 20 marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility. It is a stage where dreams are joined by duties and capabilities find a new direction. Today, BRICS too has arrived at its ‘coming of age’ moment,” PM Modi said.
He said the bloc had developed a distinct identity on the global stage over the past two decades and now needed to turn its consensus into tangible outcomes.
“Resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability have been our priorities. Alongside these priorities, we have placed special emphasis on connecting BRICS cooperation with the common people,” PM Modi said.
He added that more than 350 meetings had been held during India's BRICS chairship, with participating teams hosted across around 30 cities.
Meanwhile, India secured a consensus on a joint BRICS statement, with the declaration set to “deplore” all forms of aggression without naming any particular country. The statement assumes significance amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
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