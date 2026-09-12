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From ‘pyramid of privilege’ to ‘platform of partnership’: PM Modi’s BRICS reform push

The session, titled ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism’, was attended by BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
From ‘pyramid of privilege’ to ‘platform of partnership’: PM Modi’s BRICS reform push
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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