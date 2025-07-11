From Quake To Laughter: Delhi-NCR’s Earthquake Tremors Spark Meme Frenzy Online | VIRAL

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: As an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Friday, and mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). While the area faced the tremors, memes on the internet left everyone gasping for breath amid laughter.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 7:49 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and the adjoining areas. As per NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Internet's Memes On Earthquake

As per ANI, Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

Residents React To Quake Tremors

Speaking to ANI, Arjun, a Delhi local who felt earthquake tremors a few minutes ago, said, "I felt earthquake tremors. I don't fear death, but we can't do much in case of natural disasters. We can only take precautions."

A local from Jhajjar, which was the epicentre of the earthquake on Friday, who felt earthquake tremors, said, "The people seem to be scared. The epicentre was also said to be Jhajjar... Today, too, we felt the tremors. We will pray to God to bless us..."

Rajasthan’s Tremors

Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday morning, triggering panic. Around 9.04 a.m., the ground shook for nearly 10 seconds in various areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Jhajjar, Haryana. The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and originated 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.

As per IANS, earthquakes of this magnitude are generally considered minor and rarely lead to structural damage. However, they serve as a reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability.

(with agencies' inputs)