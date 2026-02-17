From Rafales to HAMMER missiles: Macron’s India visit set to rewrite defence deals

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India for a three-day visit for the much anticipated Indian AI Impact summit. He was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Macron. In an X post, PM Modi said, “Welcome to India! India is delighted to welcome your visit and intends to give new momentum to our strategic partnership. I am convinced that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation in various sectors and contribute to global progress. See you very soon in Mumbai, then in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron.”

Bienvenue en Inde !



L’Inde se félicite de votre visite et entend donner un nouvel élan à notre partenariat stratégique. Je suis convaincu que nos discussions renforceront davantage la coopération dans divers secteurs et contribueront au progrès mondial.



À très bientôt à Mumbai,… https://t.co/5gDTDt6llp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026

The talks between the two leaders will focus on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar Dassault Rafale fighter jet deal.

France aims to deepen its military ties with New Delhi, with talks eyeing a contract for 114 additional French fighter jets.

Macron’s India Visit: What to Expect

The talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi will commence at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, focusing on strategic partnership progress, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and global issues, followed by the joint inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 alongside business leaders and innovators.

Macron will then head to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, the first major global AI event hosted in the Global South, emphasising AI collaboration.

Further, Defence discussions aim to expand military ties, spotlighting a potential multibillion-dollar deal for 114 additional Dassault Rafale fighter jets to enhance India's air combat capabilities beyond the existing 36 jets acquired in 2016.

Talks may also cover advanced weaponry like the Hammer precision-guided missiles, already integrated with Rafale squadrons for standoff strikes, and potential P-8I anti-submarine warfare enhancements, building on India's fleet of eight Poseidon aircraft used for maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean.

These deals underscore France's role as a top defence supplier to India, with negotiations prioritising technology transfer and joint production to counter regional threats.

The visit reinforces India-France strategic autonomy amid multipolar geopolitics, blending defence pacts with innovation drives like AI and clean energy, while Modi and Macron exchange views on regional stability.

Macron’s visit will lead to outcomes that could accelerate Horizon 2047 goals in defence, space, and trade. This follows PM Modi's 2025 France trip, highlighting mutual trust in a partnership free from traditional alignments.

6th India-France Defence Dialogue

Along with President Macron’s visit, the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru will be held on February 17.

Co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, the dialogue reviews bilateral military ties.

The dialogue also renews a 10-year defence cooperation agreement, and eyes an MoU for joint production of Hammer precision-guided missiles via Bharat Electronics Limited and Safran.

It also covers officer exchanges between armies and the virtual inauguration of the Tata-Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line by PM Modi and Macron.



















