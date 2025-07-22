From Rajasthan’s Heart To Parliament’s Helm: With Dhankhar’s Departure, What’s Next For Rajya Sabha?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, resigned from his position on Monday, citing health concerns as the primary reason. His decision to step down with immediate effect was accepted formally by the President, Droupadi Murmu, in line with Article 67(a), which allows for voluntary resignation.

Dhankhar had assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India in 2022. He submitted his resignation to the President, expressing his intention to prioritise his health and adhere to medical advice.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation Letter

In his resignation letter addressed to the President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," his letter read.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's Law Journey

Born on May 18, 1951, Jagdeep Dhankhar hails from Village Kithana, Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan, and is married to Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar. He graduated with a B.Sc. (Honors) Physics from Maharaja’s College, Jaipur, affiliated to the University of Rajasthan.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is an LLB holder from the University of Rajasthan (1978-1979). He was enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate in 1979.

He was elected a Member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in the year 1988.

Designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan in 1990, Jagdeep Dhankhar practiced primarily in the Supreme Court, and his focus area of litigation was in the field of Steel, Coal, Mining, and International Commercial Arbitration, amongst others.

He has appeared in various High Courts in the country and was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of the State till assuming the Office of the Governor on July 30, 2019.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's Parliamentary Journey

Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency in the year 1989. Following this, he served as the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.

Later, he was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh Constituency in Ajmer district in the years 1993 to 1998. Subsequently, he served as Governor of West Bengal from July 30, 2019, to July 18, 2022, and after this assumed the role of Vice President of India.

Rajya Sabha's Functions

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation raises questions about leadership in the Rajya Sabha, given that the Vice President serves as its ex-officio Chairman. IANS reported, citing legal experts and parliamentary insiders, that no constitutional crisis is likely to arise after this departure.

The provision for resignation is clear, and in the Vice President's absence, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha assumes the responsibility of presiding over its sessions.

Until a new Vice President is elected, a process that must occur within six months, the Deputy Chairman will continue to oversee proceedings and uphold parliamentary norms.

History Of VPs Resigning

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation mid-term places him in a rare constitutional club, becoming the third Vice President of India to step down before the conclusion of his tenure. He has officially attributed his decision to health concerns; however, its timing during the ongoing Monsoon Session has added layers of intrigue.

Taking a flashback, Vice Presidents VV Giri and R Venkataraman both resigned to ascend to the presidency; their departures were shaped by clear political transitions. However, Dhankhar’s exit appears final, with no indication of future public office.

The Vice President’s role in Indian governance, while not executive in nature, is crucial for the functioning of the Rajya Sabha. His resignation, therefore, is not just a personal or political moment.

(with IANS inputs)