From Rajiv’s Loss to Sindoor’s Win: May 21st Marks India’s Anti-Terror Resolve

Every year on May 21, India pauses to observe National Anti-Terrorism Day, a solemn reminder of the scars terrorism has left on our nation. This day isn’t just about remembering the tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). It’s about renewing our resolve to stand united against the menace of terrorism, which threatens the peace and progress we hold dear. As we mark this day in 2025, India’s recent triumph in Operation Sindoor shines as a powerful example of how our nation has learned to fight back—hard, smart, and united—showing the world what it means to take a zero-tolerance stand against terror.

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was a wake-up call for India. At just 40, he was a leader who dreamed of a modern, peaceful India. His brutal killing showed us that terrorism respects no boundaries, no dreams, no lives. Since 1992, National Anti-Terrorism Day has been a time to reflect on this loss and to educate our people about the need to stay vigilant. But in 2025, this day carries extra weight. Operation Sindoor, India’s bold response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent lives were snuffed out, has redefined how we tackle terrorism. It’s not just about mourning anymore—it’s about action, precision, and sending a message that India will not bow down.

Operation Sindoor was no ordinary military operation. It was a masterclass in strategy and resolve. After the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists targeted civilians based on their religion, India didn’t just sit back. The Indian Armed Forces, with the Army, Air Force, and Navy working like a well-oiled machine, launched a punishing 88-hour campaign. They struck nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, wiping out over 100 terrorists and destroying 15 airbases. The Indian Air Force used clever tactics, like dummy aircraft to fool Pakistan’s Chinese-made defenses, showing the world that India’s military isn’t just strong—it’s smart. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it “just a trailer,” warning that India’s fight against terror is far from over. This wasn’t just a strike; it was a statement: mess with India, and you’ll pay a heavy price.

What makes Operation Sindoor stand out is how India backed its military might with diplomatic muscle. The government didn’t stop at destroying terror camps. It sent seven all-party delegations, with 59 MPs from across political lines, to 32 countries, including big players like the UN Security Council members and the European Union. Leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule carried India’s message of zero tolerance to global capitals, exposing Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism. This wasn’t just about fighting on the ground—it was about winning the narrative war. As experts like Brahma Chellaney pointed out, Operation Sindoor set a “global benchmark” in tackling terrorism, much like the US operation that took out Osama bin Laden. India showed the world that we can hit hard, deep, and still aim for peace.

The success of Operation Sindoor lies in its unity. From PM Narendra Modi, who named the operation after the sacred sindoor symbolizing the lives lost in Pahalgam, to the soldiers who executed precision strikes, to the MPs who took India’s case global—everyone came together. Even opposition leaders like Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the armed forces, proving that when it comes to fighting terror, India speaks with one voice. This unity is what National Anti-Terrorism Day is all about. It reminds us that terrorism thrives on division, but India’s strength lies in standing together—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, or any other faith.

Operation Sindoor also sent a clear message to Pakistan: your days of using terrorism as a tool are numbered. Home Minister Amit Shah said Pakistan is “scared” after India’s strikes, and for good reason. By targeting terror hubs like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, India didn’t just hit their infrastructure—it exposed their lies to the world. The ceasefire agreement on May 10, where both sides agreed to stop firing, shows that India’s actions forced Pakistan to rethink its strategy. But as Rajnath Singh warned, India’s watching. Any misstep, and we’re ready to hit back harder.

As we observe National Anti-Terrorism Day in 2025, Operation Sindoor is a beacon of hope and strength. It tells every Indian that we’re not helpless against terrorism. Our armed forces, our leaders, and our people have shown that we can fight back and win. But it’s also a reminder to stay alert. Terrorism is a global problem, and India’s fight is far from over. We must keep supporting our forces, stay united across political and religious lines, and keep telling the world that we won’t tolerate terror. Operation Sindoor isn’t just a victory—it’s a promise that India will keep fighting until terrorism is wiped out, not just from our soil but from the world.

On this May 21, let’s honor Rajiv Gandhi’s memory by recommitting to his dream of a peaceful India. Let’s salute our brave soldiers who made Operation Sindoor a success. And let’s tell the world, loud and clear, that India’s fight against terrorism is unstoppable. Because when India stands united, no force—not even terror—can break us.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Aerospace Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)