From Red Fort, PM Modi’s Subtle Yet Stern Message To US And China’s Bullying, Pakistani Threats

India’s 79th Independence Day is being celebrated at a time when global uncertainty has surrounded Asia. On one hand is US President Donald Trump, who has been acting like a schoolyard bully rather than a global leader, and on the other, there is unpredictable China, which is trying to control the world’s most critical resources. India is heavily dependent on China when it comes to pharmaceuticals, and the US is a key global player that cannot be ignored. Then, there is Pakistan, which has been issuing repeated threats to India. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an impactful Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, sending a message not only to Indians but also to the US, China and Pakistan.

PM Modi’s Self-Reliance Message

Amid the export tariff row, Prime Minister Modi urged Indians to excel in fields where the country lags and make the nation self-reliant. PM Modi said, “Dependence on others raises questions about a nation’s independence. It is unfortunate when dependence becomes a habit, a dangerous one. That’s why we must remain aware and committed to becoming self-reliant. Self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee, or the dollar. It is about our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own.”

Subtle Hint To US

The United States has been keen on pushing F-35 fighter jets sale to India. However, while India announced its fifth-generation fighter jet programme months ago, PM Modi on Friday urged Indians to work towards the development of fighter jet engines, a key hurdle in for India in developing homegrown stealth aircraft. From the Red Fort, PM Modi urged every citizen, especially the youth, to take part in nation-building by innovating and producing jet engines, social media platforms, fertilisers, and other critical technologies indigenously, forging a future where India stands self-reliant, powerful, and globally respected.

Notably, while a homegrown jet engine would end India’s reliance on any foreign nation for fighter jets, including the US, a self-reliance in fertilisers would end dependence on China. However, homegrown social media platforms would help in fighting not only misinformation but also in helping win the narrative war, a hard lesson learnt post Operation Sindoor.

Reducing Reliance On China

Notably, India relies heavily on China for pharmaceutical raw materials and rare earth minerals. PM Modi has now urged researchers and entrepreneurs to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies, ensuring that India not only meets its own healthcare needs but also becomes a global hub of medical self-reliance and innovation, demonstrating the country’s ability to lead in science, technology, and human welfare. PM Modi urged the nation to achieve self-reliance in medicines and innovation, highlighting India’s strength as the “pharmacy of the world”.

PM Modi also highlighted India’s bold steps to secure resources critical for its future. Through the National Critical Minerals Mission, the country is exploring 1,200 sites to ensure access to minerals essential for energy, industry, and defence. He emphasized that controlling these minerals strengthens India’s strategic autonomy, keeping its industrial and defence sectors truly self-reliant.

Warning To Pakistan

PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, conducted after the Pahalgam attack, as a demonstration of India’s strategic autonomy. Using Made-in-India weapons, the operation dismantled terror networks and Pakistan-based infrastructure, signaling a new era where India will no longer accept nuclear blackmail or threats on foreign terms. On the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, he made it unequivocally clear: “India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have realized that the Indus Waters Treaty was unjust. Water from the Indus River system irrigated enemy lands while our farmers suffered.”

This statement reaffirmed that India will no longer compromise on its national interests, and the operation underscored the country’s ability to act swiftly and decisively, relying entirely on indigenous technology and defence platforms. PM Modi’s remarks are seen as a response to Pakistan’s war mongering comments.