'From Reels To Real Panic: Suicide Video Triggers Police Into Immediate Action'

Bhopal: A shocking incident unfolded in Mauganj district when a 17-year-old girl staged a fake suicide attempt for social media fame. The teenager filmed herself drinking water mixed with a white powder and posted it online with the caption: “Pyaar ki khushi ke liye... good bye.”

The disturbing clip quickly spread online and was flagged by the cyber cell. Fearing the worst, police rushed to her home in Hanumana.

What they found, however, left them stunned. The girl was safe. She admitted she had only mixed salt in the water and had no intention of ending her life.

When questioned, she told officers that her earlier videos had received little attention. Hoping to gain more likes and followers, she came up with the idea of faking a suicide attempt.

Police spent nearly three hours counseling her and explaining how dangerous her act was.

“We told her such actions not only put her life at risk but also create panic and waste valuable resources,” said SP Anil Kakre. After the session, she was handed back to her family with a warning, as per TOI reports.

The case has sparked concern among locals and online users. Many expressed alarm that teenagers are willing to go to such extremes just to gain popularity on social media.

Experts say the pressure of online validation is pushing many youngsters to dangerous lengths.

Authorities have urged parents to keep a closer watch on their children’s online activity and encourage healthier ways of self-expression.

Police also reminded citizens that such misleading acts can attract legal consequences.

What began as a desperate attempt to become “viral” has now become a cautionary tale about the risks of chasing fame online.