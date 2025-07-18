From Reels to Remand: Sambhal Influencers Held For Vulgar Reels; Police Seize Phones And Fame

Two Instagram influencers, identified as Mehrul Nisha alias Pari and Mehak (popularly known as Nisha), have landed in legal trouble after a viral video exposed their involvement in creating and sharing obscene content on social media. The duo, along with two associates, was arrested by Sambhal police earlier this week following public complaints and mounting outrage over their provocative Instagram reels.

The influencers, who operated under the handle @mehakpari143 and had amassed nearly 4.8 lakh followers, were reportedly earning Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month by posting sexually suggestive videos laced with vulgar language and gestures. According to Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, the group’s content violated public decency and was aimed at gaining cheap popularity and monetization through social media engagement.

The arrests were made after residents of Shahbazpur village, under Asmoli police station limits, filed formal complaints against the influencers. The police registered a case under Section 296(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. Authorities also seized multiple smartphones, including two high-end iPhones, allegedly used for producing and distributing the content.

What further fueled public anger was a viral clip showing the influencers in police custody, striking poses and flashing victory signs in front of media cameras. Their apparent lack of remorse drew sharp criticism online, with many users accusing them of glamorizing indecency and undermining the seriousness of the charges.

While Instagram has since banned their primary account, mirror handles and reposted content continue to circulate, raising concerns about the effectiveness of platform moderation and the spread of objectionable material.

Police have issued a stern warning to social media users, urging responsible content creation and adherence to legal and moral boundaries.