From Royal Palace To Saket Sadan, The Transition Of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula’s Dilkusha Kothi

Ayodhya: Dilkusha Kothi, a historic building in Faizabad (now Ayodhya), is in the spotlight these days. It was constructed around 1752 by Shuja-ud-Daula, the third Nawab of Awadh.

The Uttar Pradesh government is now building a new structure called Saket Sadan on the ruins. The project is reportedly about 60% complete.

The government has decided to transform Dilkusha Kothi into a museum for Hindu pilgrims. Statues of Hindu gods and goddesses will be displayed here.

Dilkusha Kothi has witnessed many tragedies over time. Its original name and history may soon be overshadowed by the new developments.

Saket Sadan will soon be ready to create its own legacy.

Before that happens, the story behind Dilkusha Kothi deserves attention. The walls of Dilkusha have stood witness to the history of Nawabi rule in Awadh.

Faizabad And Its Nawabs

The Mughal were ruling Delhi. They appointed governors or subedars to manage various provinces. These governors made local decisions. In 1722, Saadat Khan was made appointed governor of Awadh.

Historians debate whether these governors should be called Nawabs. In many records, nawabs are called subedars, but their actual title was Nawab-e Wazir, a role equivalent to a prime minister.

Khan was indeed the Nawab Wazir of Awadh but spent little time in the province.

The first Nawab Wazir of Awadh was Saadat Khan Burhan-ul-Mulk, appointed by the Delhi court. His real name was Mir Muhammad Amin. He served as Nawab Wazir from 1722 to 1739 but stayed in Awadh briefly.

It was a time of warfare. Khan was a warrior who mostly stayed on battlefields. He built a simple mud house by the Ghaghara River, called ‘Kaccha Bangla’ by locals. Over time, the area around it grew and became Faizabad. He died in 1739.

The Second Nawab Wazir, Safdarjung

After Saadat Khan’s death, his son-in-law and nephew Mirza Muhammad Muqim, known as Safdarjung, became the second Nawab Wazir.

He also spent limited time in Faizabad due to multiple responsibilities. Though mostly away, Safdarjung laid the foundation of many buildings in Faizabad, shaping its modern form.

Shuja-ud-Daula And Dilkusha Kothi

Safdarjung died in 1752. His son, Shuja-ud-Daula, became the third Nawab Wazir.

Unlike his predecessors, Shuja-ud-Daula spent significant time in Faizabad. During his reign, the ‘Kaccha Bangla’ was developed further and renamed Dilkusha Bangla.

Dilkusha Kothi was part of a palace complex. Shuja-ud-Daula had French advisors, including Colonel Antoine Polier. He advised on building projects, including enhancements to Dilkusha Kothi.

The two-story building had around 10 rooms on each floor. He says Shuja-ud-Daula and his family lived on the upper floor, while the lower floor housed his court, where state affairs were managed.

According to Mani, Shuja-ud-Daula’s soldiers lived in barracks around Dilkusha. The surrounding areas developed into residential zones with markets and administrative offices.

Shuja-ud-Daula’s Contribution To Faizabad’s Growth

Shuja-ud-Daula is credited with much of Faizabad’s development. Large gardens, palaces and historical sites emerged during his reign that transformed the city into a major trade hub.

The city was known for its beauty, admired by Delhi’s ministers and visiting foreigners.

His and his wife’s tomb is near Tipolia Gate, a key entrance to Faizabad, which he also built.

The city’s name Faizabad in fact originated during Shuja-ud-Daula’s era. An English resident described it as a place offering “faiz” (benefits or blessings) to everyone, hence the name.

He was the nawab who fully established Faizabad as the capital, renovating the ‘Kaccha Bangla’ into Dilkusha Palace.

Dilkusha As An Opium Warehouse

At one point, Dilkusha was called the Opium Kothi. After British conquest, the building was used by them to store opium.

Around 1870, the British appointed officials there, giving it the new name.

After independence, India’s Central Bureau of Narcotics took control of Dilkusha. A superintendent’s office was set up to prevent opium smuggling.

The Narcotics Department shut this office about 17 years ago but retained ownership.

Neglect caused Dilkusha’s decline. Balconies crumbled, walls deteriorated and the building was at risk of collapse.

How did such a proud symbol of Faizabad reach this state?

Dilkusha is not alone. Many heritage buildings in Faizabad have vanished due to neglect.

The Archaeological Survey of India lists 57 heritage sites in Faizabad, including gardens, forts and tombs. Some are preserved, others are lost.

Efforts made turned Dilkusha into a district library, keeping the building in use.

Dilkusha played a role in India’s first war of independence in 1857. It provided shelter to freedom fighters.

Post-independence, the building was still in reasonable condition, holding layers of Indian history.

From Dilkusha Kothi To Saket Sadan

Now, the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing Saket Sadan here. Saket is the ancient name for Ayodhya, meaning ‘heaven’.

Buddhist texts also mention Ayodhya as Saket. British archaeologist Alexander Cunningham, the first ASI director-general, identified three Buddhist sites around Ayodhya.

The Saket Sadan project began on June 6, 2023, costing about Rs 17 crore, with 60% work done. The Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited manages it.

When asked whether Saket Sadan would include any reference to Awadh’s Nawabi heritage or Shuja-ud-Daula, project manager Vinay Jain said no.

He added, “Saket Sadan is entirely a different project, developed as a museum showcasing Hindu pilgrimage sites and statues of Hindu deities.”

This new chapter will soon rewrite the story of this historic place.