From Royalty To Rap: Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Dumps Husband, Says Yes To Rapper Instead

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is now engaged to rapper French Montana.

A representative confirmed to TMZ that the couple made it official in June during Paris Fashion Week. The 31-year-old princess and the 40-year-old rapper were first linked in late 2024, when Sheikha Mahra showed Montana around Dubai and posted pictures online. Since then, they’ve often been spotted together in Dubai and Morocco enjoying fine dining, visiting mosques, and even walking hand in hand on Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge.

Their relationship went public earlier this year when the two were seen holding hands at Paris fashion events. This comes after Sheikha Mahra’s short-lived marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The pair married in May 2023 and have a daughter together. But Mahra announced their split on Instagram last year, accusing him of cheating.

Dear Husband," the Dubai princess wrote at the time. "As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is best known for global hits such as Unforgettable and No Stylist. He has also built a reputation for philanthropy, funding healthcare and education projects in Uganda and across North Africa.

French Montana was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, with whom he shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.