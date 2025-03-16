PM Modi Podcast: After making his podcast debut in January earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in another one that was released on Sunday, where he interacted with US-based popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman.

During the podcast, PM Modi was seen touching on several subjects ranging from technology and politics to sports. He also recalled his childhood days and challenges tackling poverty. He even opened up on the Godhra riots, attempts made to establish peace with Pakistan, and relations with China. From his days in RSS to his bond with US President Donald Trump, PM Modi covered all bases during his three-hour-long interaction with Fridman.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Podcast

Childhood Days

Recalling his childhood days, PM Modi said, "My early life was spent in extreme poverty, but we never really felt the burden of poverty," he said, reminiscing how his father worked tirelessly, late into the night, and his mother ensured that the children never felt the struggles of the circumstances. But despite everything, these challenging circumstances of living in scarcity never left a mark on our minds.”

Days In RSS

Asked about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said he feels blessed to have learned life's values from a "sacred" organisation such as this, as he lauded it for working since 1925 to inspire people to dedicate themselves to the country.

Modi said the RSS gave him the purpose of life, noting that its different affiliates are involved in numerous fields and with every section of society. "I feel fortunate that I learned the essence and values of life from such a sacred organisation like the RSS. I got a life of purpose," said PM Modi.

He further said, "It always felt nice to attend RSS gatherings as a child. I always had one aim in mind: to be of use to the country. This is what 'Sangh' (RSS) taught me. RSS completes 100 years this year. There is no bigger 'Swayamsevi Sangh' in the world than the RSS... Understanding the RSS is not an easy task; one needs to understand its functioning. It gives its members a purpose in life. It teaches that the nation is everything and that social service is the service of God."

"A volunteer is told that the inspiration he gains from RSS is not just about attending the one-hour session or wearing the uniform. What matters is what you do for society. And today, inspired by that spirit, many initiatives are thriving. Like some volunteers established an organization called Seva Bharati. This organization serves the slums and settlements where the poorest people live, which they call service communities. To my knowledge, they run approximately 125,000 service projects without any government assistance, solely through community support. They spend time there, teach the children, care for their health, instill good values, and work towards improving cleanliness in these communities. Running 125,000 social service projects is no small feat," PM Modi added.

Godhra Riots

To a question about the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister, he said it was an attempt to create a false narrative to target him, and his political opponents in power at the Centre wanted him to be punished. The courts, however, cleared his name, he said.

Modi said the perception that the 2002 riots were the biggest riots ever in Gujarat was an attempt to push misinformation. "If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence would erupt over trivial issues such as kite-flying contests or even bicycle collisions," Modi said.

The prime minister said the riots in Gujarat in 1969 lasted for more than six months, and that was an era when he was nowhere on the political horizon. Modi said the Godhra train burning incident took place barely three days after he was elected as a legislator of the Gujarat Assembly.

He said that a fake narrative was spread regarding the Godhra case. "But the courts investigated the matter thoroughly and found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts," he said. The Prime Minister said the most important thing was that Gujarat, which used to witness violence almost every year, has not seen riots since 2002.

India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

When it came to the direct comparison between India and Pakistan's cricket teams, Modi took a diplomatic yet pointed approach. While he refrained from analyzing technical aspects, he suggested that recent results speak for themselves.

"Now, coming to the question of who's better and who's not, when it comes to techniques in sports, I'm not an expert. Only those who specialize in the technical aspects can judge which techniques are superior and who the best players really are. But sometimes the results speak for themselves. Just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played a match. The result reveals which is the better team. That's how we know," he remarked.

India and Pakistan share one of the most intense rivalries in world cricket, with each encounter drawing massive global attention. Modi's remarks subtly pointed to India's recent victory over Pakistan, reinforcing the notion that performances on the field ultimately determine which team holds the edge.

Relations With China

"Look, the relationship between India and China isn't something new. Both nations have ancient cultures and civilizations. Even in the modern world, they play a significant role. If you look at historical records, for centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Together, they have always contributed to the global good in some way," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi highlighted the significant contributions of India and China to the global good, citing historical records that show the two nations accounted for over 50 per cent of the world's GDP at one point.

"Old records suggest that at one point India and China alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the world's GDP. That's how massive India's contribution was. And I believe our ties have been extremely strong, with deep cultural connections. If we look back centuries, there's no real history of conflict between us. It has always been about learning from each other and understanding one another," he added.

PM Modi On Donald Trump

The prime minister said President Trump appeared far more prepared than before in his second term. "He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," Modi said on Trump's second term as President.

The prime minister said he had the chance to meet members of Trump's team during his recent visit to the US. "I truly believe he has put together a strong, capable group. And with such a strong team, I feel they are fully capable of implementing President Trump's vision," Modi said.

Artificial Intelligence

While speaking during the podcast with Fridman, PM Modi said, “I believe that with AI, humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human. This is the real power of AI. Because of the way AI functions, it has challenged how we perceive work itself. But human imagination is the fuel. AI can create many things based on that, and in the future, it may achieve even more.”

