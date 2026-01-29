From S-400 to S-500 Territory? Why Project Kusha is stirring questions

New Delhi: India is moving toward developing its own integrated air defence system, Project Kusha, which aims to provide layered protection against aerial threats (ranging from drones and helicopters to fighter jets, cruise missiles and ISR platforms). The project is envisioned to operate across short-, medium- and long-range scenarios. It is conceptually similar to Russian systems like the S-400 and S-500.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Project Kusha will feature three missile variants. The short-range interceptor, Kusha Mk-1, will cover around 50-60 km. The medium-range Mk-2 and long-range Mk-3 variants will build upon the Mk-1 core, adding a booster stage to increase range.

The DRDO says that the system could be operational as a full integrated air defence system by 2030, covering ranges from 50 km to 400 km.

The Indian Air Force is presently in the process of inducting the Russian S-400 system. Its performance during Operation Sindoor has been highlighted as highly effective, and the system’s track record in the ongoing Ukraine conflict has further demonstrated its operational reliability. These successes have fuelled optimism around India developing a similar and homegrown capability.

The DRDO has given timelines for Kusha, with development trials for the Mk-1 expected to begin soon and operational induction projected by 2028. Trials for the Mk-2 and Mk-3 are planned to start after the Mk-1 has been successfully tested.

Officials describe the system as an evolution toward a full-spectrum integrated air defence capability, potentially enabling India to counter a wide range of aerial threats.

Previous missile programmes provide context for these projections. An upgrade to the Akash series featuring an active seeker and mobile launcher, the Akash Prime missile was first tested in 2021 but is yet to be operationally inducted.

Initially proposed in 2010 with an 18-month projected development, Akash NG also required years of phased testing before reaching user evaluation milestones. These examples illustrate the challenges inherent in developing advanced missile systems from concept to operational deployment.

Analysts suggest that while DRDO’s plans for Project Kusha are technologically ambitious, operational realities may extend timelines. Developing a long-range interceptor capable of engaging hypersonic threats, similar to the S-500, will require India to first deploy operational hypersonic missiles – a capability still under development.

Consequently, achieving the full vision for Kusha by 2030 will demand major advancements in missile technology and integration.

Despite these challenges, Project Kusha represents a major step toward indigenous air defence capabilities. It demonstrates India’s intent to reduce reliance on foreign systems while building layered defence architecture for the future. Experts emphasise that while timelines may be optimistic, the effort shows a strategic commitment to developing domestic defence capabilities in line with evolving regional threats.

For the Indian Air Force, the immediate priority is operational air defence. The induction of the S-400 has already proved to be a “game changer” in current operations, highlighting the value of proven systems. DRDO’s focus on Kusha aims to complement existing capabilities while establishing a domestic alternative in the longer term.

Project Kusha embodies India’s ambition to achieve self-reliance in air defence, but the programme’s success will depend on realistic development pacing, technological breakthroughs and careful integration with existing operational systems. Balancing ambition with feasibility will be crucial to ensure that India’s air defence is robust without overstretching timelines or capabilities.