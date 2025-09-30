From Security To Education: Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ Lights The Path Of Learning In Kashmir

The Indian Army, apart from safeguarding the nation, is also contributing significantly to shaping the future of young children in the border areas of Kashmir. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps 2 Rajput Unit has established a free coaching center for students in Vilgam, a village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative is part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Army's goodwill campaign to improve education and reduce the sense of alienation in remote and terrorism-affected regions.

The coaching center serves students from 6th standard to 10th standard. Almost 80 students have enrolled so far, and the number is expected to rise. Vilgam is a remote village in the Kupwara district, an area that has historically struggled with limited educational facilities. By offering free classes, the Army aims to uplift education, inspire the youth, and help shape brighter futures for students in the region.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for this noble initiative, saying that the free coaching has made it easier for them to continue their studies.

Riyaz Wani, a Class 8 student, said, “I am very thankful to the Indian Army's 2 Rajput Unit, which has started free coaching for students who can't afford private coaching. It costs a lot of money, and they are doing it for free. I only appeal to the Army that it should be spread to other areas. I also appeal to parents who can't afford private coaching to send their children to these classes.”

This initiative underscores the Indian Army’s role as a catalyst for social change, empowering young minds in remote areas to dream bigger and build brighter futures.

“I am a student of Class 8. I am very happy that the Indian Army has started free coaching classes. It's been over two months, and we have benefited from it. The teachers here are very dedicated. I would like to thank the Indian Army for starting these classes for underprivileged students,” said Shunain, a Class 8 student.

This program is part of the Army’s Sadbhavana program, under which the Indian Army reaches out to middle-class families and youth in Jammu and Kashmir to shape their future.

The Army already has the "Super 50" program, a residential coaching initiative for underprivileged students preparing for entrance exams for premier engineering and medical institutions like the IITs and NEET.

This effort is part of a larger strategy by the Indian Army to build the future of youth and strengthen trust and legitimacy among the local population by providing essential services and development opportunities.