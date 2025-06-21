Lal Chowk, the vibrant heart of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, has become an important venue for peace events, especially International Yoga Day celebrations. These events reflect the transformation of the region into a hub of peace, unity, and well-being, especially since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

For the first time, on the 11th International Yoga Day, celebrations were held at the historic Clock Tower area of ​​Lal Chowk, Srinagar. Thousands of people participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations today in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Lal Chowk.

Despite being Muslim-majority, Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly making yoga a part of life. The number of people participating in yoga celebrations has increased drastically in the last few years. Celebrations are held in every district, attended mostly by the student community. Not only locals but also tourists joined the yoga celebrations at Lal Chowk. The message is to spread peace. The message is to make Kashmir a healthy place, a peaceful place.

Altaf Thakur, BJP State Spokesperson, said, "Today the whole world is celebrating, and now the people of Kashmir Valley have also adopted yoga. This is the historic Lal Chowk where we celebrated International Yoga Day and gave the message that yoga is important for a healthy life and if we are healthy then the whole country will be fit. We want to tell people that there is peace in Kashmir and the situation in the valley is fine now. And they should come back to Kashmir"

Today, Lal Chowk, which was a stronghold of separatism, gave a message to people from all over the world that there is peace in Kashmir and they can come here. Heavy participation of tourists was seen in the Yoga Day celebrations in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Students said that yoga is necessary for a healthy lifestyle and stress-free life.

Sumit (a tourist from Haryana) said that we felt very good that we came here to visit, and today on Yoga Day we also participated in the program. I do yoga every day, it has many benefits. My health has been fine since I adopted yoga."

The popularity of yoga is increasing with each passing day, especially after the initiative of celebrating International Yoga Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Yoga has been adopted very fast in Kashmir in the last 11 years. Yoga is very popular among the youth of Kashmir, and the Department of Youth Service and Sports is conducting several classes daily.

An Ayan Feroz School student said, "Yoga changes life; we try to do yoga every day so that we stay fit."

Lal Chowk has undergone significant changes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. It has transformed from a site of unrest to a tourist-friendly square, where patriotic and cultural events such as yoga sessions and Independence Day celebrations are held. Meanwhile, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, also attended the International Yoga Day celebrations in the Udhampur district of the Jammu division.