From setbacks to exits: Why Congress faces growing leadership churn | Analysis

The Congress, also known as the grand old party, is witnessing a steady outflow of its senior and vote-fetching leaders. This trend has raised concerns about the party’s organisational stability and its long-term relevance in India’s increasingly competitive political landscape.

Many senior leaders who have quit the party over the years have crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress’ main rival.

The list of high-profile departures should have served as a wake-up call for the party. For instance, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s exit and subsequent rise in the BJP had already signalled deeper issues within the Congress’ leadership structure.

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Leaders who left Congress recently

Jyotiraditya Scindia (left Congress and joined BJP in 2020)

Jitin Prasada (left Congress and joined BJP in 2021)

RPN Singh (joined the BJP in 2022 after exiting Congress)

Himanta Biswa Sarma (joined BJP earlier; now Assam CM)

Ghulam Nabi Azad (quit Congress in 2022)

Anil Antony (left Congress in 2023)

Time - a teacher or a healer for Congress?

Dr. Akshay Ranade, Director at Dr. Shripati Shashtri Research Institute of Social Sciences, Pune, explained that while the BJP has successfully redefined political narratives around nationalism, national security, welfare delivery, and identity, the Congress has often appeared reactive rather than agenda-setting.

“Congress has struggled to craft a coherent ideological and organisational response to the BJP’s model of politics, which combines strong leadership, ideological clarity, and grassroots mobilisation,” he said.

“And more problematic is the recent trend where Congress is sliding towards a more socialistic ideological approach, which is not resonating with a new aspirational India,” Ranade noted.

State-level leadership of Congress

Ranade described the Congress’ failure to build strong state-level leadership, compared to regional parties, as one of its most critical weaknesses.

“Unlike regional parties that are anchored in strong, charismatic state leaders, Congress has seen an erosion of its second-rung leadership across states. Centralisation of decision-making and uncertainty in leadership have discouraged the emergence of autonomous state leaders. In contrast, parties like the TMC or DMK thrive precisely because of strong regional leadership rooted in local socio-political realities,” he emphasised.

What does the future look like?

Ranade observed that the Congress’ problems are not merely electoral but structural, including the absence of decisive leadership, weak organisational discipline, and a persistent reluctance to undertake hard internal reforms.

“Despite repeated setbacks, the party has shown limited appetite for course correction, often relying on legacy appeal rather than building fresh political capital,” he said.

“Without a clear leadership model, credible state-level faces, and a coherent ideological narrative, any reversal before the next general election seems improbable. At best, Congress may remain relevant through alliances, but as a standalone force, it risks further erosion rather than recovery,” Ranade stated.

Temporary phase or deeper crisis for Congress?

According to Ranade, this appears to be a deep existential crisis rather than a routine phase of churn.

“The steady outflow of leaders is not cyclical; it reflects a breakdown of internal confidence in the party’s leadership, direction, and future prospects. Unlike past downturns, Congress today lacks both a compelling national narrative and a credible organisational roadmap for recovery,” he said.

Congress’ recent electoral performance

Wins: Telangana, Karnataka

Improvements: The Indian National Congress won 99 seats in the 2024 general elections, a significant improvement compared to the 2019 polls.

Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress was part of the INDIA bloc.

Losses: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana

The trends indicate that with mounting exits and organisational challenges, the Congress is at a critical juncture. With high-stakes state elections ahead, it remains to be seen whether the party can rebuild leadership, redefine its ideological narrative, and regain the trust of its cadre.

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