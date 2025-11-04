From Shikaras To Water Metro: Kashmir’s Transport Heritage Set For Rs 900 Crore Modern Revival

Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake and the Jhelum River — once the lifelines of Kashmir — are set to witness the revival of water transport in a modern avatar. The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to develop a “Water Metro” project, modeled on the successful Kochi Water Metro in Kerala.

The ambitious initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, promote sustainable mobility, and boost tourism in the summer capital. Estimated to cost around Rs 900 crore, the project seeks to restore the city’s traditional water routes with a 21st-century infrastructure upgrade.

Water Metro to Connect Dal Lake and Jhelum

The proposed network will cover both Dal Lake and the Jhelum River, which once served as Kashmir’s principal waterway — a “highway” connecting Khanabal (Anantnag) to Baramulla.

Under the plan, Dal Lake will have five routes with ten terminals, while the Jhelum River will feature two routes with eight terminals.

The system will operate modern electric-hybrid boats, ensuring low emissions and minimal impact on the region’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The design includes provisions for first- and last-mile connectivity, linking the Water Metro with buses and other public transport systems to create an integrated urban mobility network.

A Visionary Step for Sustainable Transport

The idea of a water-based transport network in Srinagar has been long discussed but never fully implemented. Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Zadibal and a strong advocate for the initiative, described the signing of the MoU as a “visionary step” for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Water Metro will boost connectivity, ease traffic congestion in Srinagar, promote sustainable transport, and enhance the region’s tourism potential,” Sadiq said.

“The concept draws direct inspiration from the Kochi Water Metro model, and I congratulate the J&K Chief Minister for pushing this forward.”

Locals Welcome the Move, But With Caution

Residents living around Dal Lake and the Jhelum have expressed cautious optimism. Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a local shopkeeper, said, “It’s a good idea — but only if done sincerely. It could be great for future generations.”

Mohammad Latif, another resident, added, “It will help tourism and create jobs. It’s a positive step.”

Tourism stakeholders echoed the sentiment but stressed the need for infrastructure upgrades before the service begins. Manzoor Pakhtoon, president of the Houseboat Owners Association and general secretary of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, said, “It’s a welcome step that will add to tourism. But the government must first take up the renovation of houseboats and ensure operations in open waters and cleared Dal canals.”

Economic and Cultural Significance

The Water Metro is expected to generate new livelihood opportunities for locals — both directly through operations and indirectly through tourism and trade. Enhanced connectivity will also bring greater footfall to local markets and heritage zones along the routes.

More importantly, the initiative revives a centuries-old legacy. Before modern roadways, the Jhelum served as the main transportation artery of the Valley. Boats once ferried passengers and goods between Anantnag and Baramulla, while dignitaries and viceroys traveled in ornate shikaras.

The new Water Metro aims to reconnect modern Kashmir with that lost heritage, offering eco-friendly mobility while restoring a sense of history.

Future Expansion Plans

Officials have also hinted at the possibility of expanding water transport beyond Srinagar. A similar project is being explored for the Jammu region, with Akhnoor and Reasi identified as potential sites in a second phase of the Water Metro network.

As the project moves forward, residents hope this ambitious plan does not meet the fate of earlier, abandoned water transport initiatives — and that Dal Lake and Jhelum once again flow with life, connectivity, and opportunity.