From Silicon Valley To Quantum Valley: Karnataka Bets Big On $20 Billion Tech Future, Reveals Minister NS Boseraju

Karnataka contributes 35-40 per cent to the country's IT exports, with Bengaluru's share being significant. The state also accounts for more than 40 per cent of electronics and R&D exports. These were some key points highlighted by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM further said that the government has formulated projects worth more than Rs 1.35 lakh crore, allocating resources to develop Bengaluru as a model city. Stating these facts, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 to give precedence to Karnataka in terms of allocation of funds. At the heart of the Congress government's push for more funds is the all-round development of not only Bengaluru but also other key cities as well. NS Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, spoke with Zee News exclusively and shared insights on crucial projects. Excerpts:

On Karnataka's $20 Bn Quantum Advantage-Driven Economy Plan

Karnataka's Quantum Vision 2035 is built on five pillars: talent development, research excellence, infrastructure creation, industry support, and global partnerships. The state aims to create a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035, generating 10,000+ high-skilled jobs and nurturing over 100 startups. Flagship initiatives include India's first Quantum City, a cluster integrating research labs, startups, manufacturing units, and training centres and a Quantum Hardware Manufacturing Zone to produce components like cryogenic systems and photonic chips. The Quantum Research Park at IISc anchors cutting-edge R&D, while the government funds 150 Ph.D. fellowships annually and introduces quantum curricula in 20+ colleges. This ecosystem will translate quantum science into applications for healthcare, defence, finance, and governance.

On Time For Silicon Valleys Outside Bengaluru

We are actively working to create 'Innovation Corridors' in cities like Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Mangaluru, offering plug-and-play infrastructure, R&D grants, and tax incentives to attract tech companies. These hubs will be connected to Bengaluru's ecosystem but will focus on specialised domains - from agri-tech to marine robotics so that the state's innovation leadership is truly decentralised.

On Quantum Task Force

The Quantum Task Force is a high-level governance body bringing together officials from Science & Technology, Higher Education, IT/BT, Industries, and Planning, along with leading scientists and industry figures. Meeting regularly, it converts vision into coordinated action, overseeing infrastructure rollout, setting research priorities, enabling industry-academia alignment, and cutting through bureaucratic delays. By including international experts, it ensures Karnataka benchmarks against the best and remains globally competitive.

On Q-City's Role In India's Quantum Landscape

Q-City is envisioned as India's first fully integrated quantum innovation hub, inspired by global tech clusters but grounded in Karnataka's strengths. On its 50-acre campus, it will house advanced labs, fabrication units, training centres, incubators, and corporate R&D offices. It will function as a live testbed for applications in sectors like secure communications, quantum sensing, and simulation for industries. By co-locating academia, startups, and manufacturing, Q-City aims to compress the innovation cycle from research to product, making India a serious player in the global quantum economy.

On Key Challenges In Way Of Quantum Technology Adoption

One major challenge is that quantum technology is still nascent; building quantum computers and a skilled workforce is complex and resource-intensive. We face a global shortage of quantum experts and the need for expensive infrastructure. To tackle this, Karnataka is securing robust funding and human capital development. We're channelling substantial funds into quantum R&D in fact, 25% of our State Research Foundation grants will be dedicated to quantum, providing a stable pipeline for ambitious projects.

Another challenge is the high-tech infrastructure. So we're supporting new labs and even a hardware manufacturing zone with fast-track approvals and a single-window system for all quantum projects. By removing red tape, funding innovation, and training talent, we're proactively turning challenges into opportunities and ensuring Karnataka's quantum mission stays on track.

On Science City's Role In Fostering Scientific Temper

The envisioned 'Science City' is more than an exhibition complex. It is a pedagogical space aimed at deepening Karnataka's public engagement with frontier science. Within this hub, interactive exhibits on quantum phenomena (entanglement, superposition) and AI applications will demystify these fields for students and citizens alike. Mobile science vans and regional science centres, will carry these narratives to underserved districts, bridging the knowledge gap between urban innovation and rural aspiration. Workshops, quantum coding camps, and AI bootcamps will be held in local languages to ensure inclusivity.

On Providing Telescopes To Schools

The decision is designed not just to distribute telescopes but to embed astronomy into practical learning. Teachers will undergo structured training through specialised modules to operate and integrate telescopes into lesson plans. These modules will focus on observational astronomy, basic astrophysics, and interactive projects for students. This will bridge textbook concepts with real-time observation, making science tangible for students.

On STREAM Labs

STREAM Labs-Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics-will be hubs of experiential learning. These labs are being set up in schools to help students move beyond rote learning into problem-solving, innovation, and creative thinking. Each lab will have modular equipment for experiments, robotics kits, 3D printing tools, and digital resources. The labs will also focus on coding, AI basics, and design thinking, ensuring students are future-ready. By integrating arts into STEM, STREAM Labs will nurture holistic thinkers-scientists who can imagine and artists who can engineer.