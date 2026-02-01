From Sindoor to Self-Reliance: The ₹7.85 Lakh Crore Blueprint for a Fortified India

The Union Budget 2026-27 has given a big boost to India's defence sector with a record allocation of ₹7,84,678 crore (commonly rounded to ₹7.85 lakh crore) for the year 2026-27. This is a 15% increase from the previous year's allocation of ₹6.81 lakh crore. Coming right after the successful Operation Sindoor (a major military operation in May 2025 that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to attacks, marking a decisive show of India's precision strike capabilities and new response doctrine against cross-border terrorism), this budget shows the government's strong focus on making the armed forces modern, self-reliant, and ready to face challenges from neighbours like China and Pakistan.

Why This Budget Matters

India's defence needs are growing due to border tensions and security threats. After Operation Sindoor's historic success, the government wants to upgrade weapons, equipment, and technology fast. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called this a "historic" step and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the big allocation. He said the budget strengthens India's resolve to build a stronger defence system. It balances security, development, and self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), while supporting the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The total defence budget is about 2% of India's estimated GDP for 2026-27. It makes up 14.67% of the Central Government's total spending — the largest share among all ministries.

How the Money Will Be Spent: A Simple Breakdown

The defence budget is divided into main parts:

Capital Spending (for new buys, upgrades, and long-term assets like equipment and infrastructure): ₹2,19,306 crore

This is much higher — over ₹39,000 crore more than last year's budget estimate of ₹1.80 lakh crore (and higher than the revised estimate of ₹1,86,454 crore).

It focuses on modernisation of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Key allocations include:

₹63,733 crore for aircraft and aero engines.

₹25,023 crore for the naval fleet (warships and related equipment).

Out of the capital budget, about ₹1.85 lakh crore is for buying new weapons, aircraft, warships, submarines, drones, missiles, and other advanced gear — a 24% jump from last year.

Importantly, ₹1.39 lakh crore (75% of capital purchases) will go to Indian industries, including private companies. This will boost local defence manufacturing, create jobs, build strong supply chains, and attract long-term investment.

Revenue Spending (for daily running, operations, salaries, and maintenance): ₹5,53,668 crore

This covers salaries, allowances, fuel, training, and keeping forces operationally ready.

Pensions: ₹1,71,338 crore (about 21.84% of the total budget) for ex-servicemen and their families.

Other shares of the total budget:

27.95% for capital (new equipment and infrastructure).

20.17% for daily needs and operational readiness.

26.40% for salaries and allowances.

21.84% for pensions.

3.64% for civil organisations.

Extra Support for Key Areas

DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation): Raised to ₹29,100.25 crore (up from ₹26,816.82 crore last year). Out of this, ₹17,250.25 crore is for capital spending on new technology, research, and development to make India more innovative in defence.

Ex-Servicemen Welfare: ₹12,100 crore under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme — a 45% increase — showing care for veterans and their families.

Border Infrastructure: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) gets ₹7,394 crore under the capital head for building tunnels, bridges, roads, and airfields in border areas. This improves connectivity, helps local growth, and boosts tourism. (Note: Borders-related work through BRO is classified under capital spending because it creates long-lasting assets, not just daily expenses.)

Aerospace Industry Boost: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed basic customs duty on parts and components for civilian, training, and other aircraft. Raw materials for aircraft parts used in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) by defence units are also exempt. These steps will help the defence aerospace sector grow and become stronger.

Strengths and Balanced View

Positive Points:

Big jump in capital spending shows real focus on modernisation and buying new, advanced equipment.

Push for Indian-made defence items supports "Make in India" and reduces dependence on foreign buys.

Higher funds for DRDO and border roads help long-term strength and technology.

Care for ex-servicemen and pensions is a good step for morale.

Overall, it builds confidence after Operation Sindoor and prepares India better for future challenges.

Areas to Watch:

Defence spending at 2% of GDP is better than before but still lower than what many experts suggest (some say 2.5-3% is needed for bigger threats).

A large part still goes to salaries, pensions, and daily costs (over 70%), leaving less for new buys compared to some advanced countries.

Success depends on fast and smart spending, avoiding delays in projects, and ensuring private companies deliver on time.

In short, this is a strong, forward-looking defence budget. It gives the armed forces more power to protect the nation while pushing for self-reliance and jobs in defence manufacturing. As Rajnath Singh said, it is a "Yuva Shakti-driven Budget" that supports PM Modi's dream of a strong, self-reliant, and developed India.

Key Highlights:

Capital Acquisition: ₹1.85 lakh crore (24% ↑)

From Indian Firms: 75% of capital buys

DRDO: ₹29,100 crore

Ex-Servicemen Health: ₹12,100 crore (45% ↑)

BRO (Borders, under Capital): ₹7,394 crore

This budget signals India's firm commitment to a safer and stronger tomorrow.