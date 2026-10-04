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From stagnation to progress: Transformation of Purvanchal and revival of Bhadohi’s carpet industry

Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region and Bhadohi’s carpet industry have witnessed significant growth since 2017, driven by infrastructure development, improved connectivity, the ODOP scheme and rising carpet exports under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
From stagnation to progress: Transformation of Purvanchal and revival of Bhadohi’s carpet industry

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From stagnation to progress: Transformation of Purvanchal and revival of Bhadohi’s carpet industry
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