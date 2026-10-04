/From stagnation to progress: Transformation of Purvanchal and revival of Bhadohi’s carpet industry

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh suffered from administrative failure and policy paralysis. Mafia rule and organized crime peaked in Purvanchal. Criminals and strongmen wielded such influence that not only new investors but even local traders and industrialists were compelled to migrate. Extortion, kidnapping and threats had become commonplace in industrial areas such as Bhadohi, Varanasi and Mirzapur. In addition, dilapidated roads, poor connectivity, and a lack of infrastructure made the situation even more alarming. Purvanchal lacked a modern expressway or robust highway network to connect it to the country's major markets and ports. Roads had turned into potholes, drastically increasing freight costs and transit time. This was a major setback for the export-oriented carpet industry, as foreign buyers began to withdraw because of delivery delays. The power crisis further compounded the problem. Factories had to rely on expensive diesel generators to operate, pushing production costs so high that Bhadohi's carpet industry began to lose competitiveness in the international market.